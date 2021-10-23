BY MATT RESNICK
Chanute native Matt Godinez believes his background and familiarity with the district and area would make him an integral member of the USD 413 Board of Education. His relevant board experience includes serving on the Board of Directors for Communities in Schools of Mid-America, Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas, and the Kansas Economic Development Alliance. He is also the executive director of the Chanute Regional Development Authority as well as the Southeast Kansas Regional Planning Commission.
A class of ‘98 CHS alum, Godinez said that if elected he has several great attributes that should only serve to enhance the direction of the district, and that his top priority lies with USD 413’s motto “Students First.”
“Next will be my vision and leadership,” Godinez said. “Utilizing my ability to see the big picture and work with all parties to obtain successful outcomes will be critical. And finally, I will bring diligence to the seat. My dedication and commitment to fulfilling USD 413’s goals will be paramount.”
Godinez said the most important issue currently facing the district is the recruitment and retention of teachers.
“The pandemic was hard on our community,” he said. “USD 413 families, our school staff and district leadership all felt the pandemic’s burden. The stress of decision-making was difficult. We all had to decide what was best for ourselves and for our families.”
Godinez noted that there’s always room for improvement.
“We must always ensure that relationship-building is a priority and cornerstone of our district culture,” he said. “We need to show our teachers we’re in their corner with compassionate, honest and reliable communication and decision-making from the board.
“A successful and efficient school board member knows that the establishing and implementation of strategic plans is necessary to effective governance. The position should form a vision that is reflective of the needs and desires of the local community. Then establish and accomplish goals that directly support that vision.
Godinez said he’s pleased with the leadership and direction of the district.
“There are a lot of positive things happening right now, and I look forward to continuing the momentum they currently have going,” he said. “USD 413 is making a strong effort to communicate with the community stakeholders and what the needs of the district students will be in the future.”
Godinez specifically pointed to the school system’s shift in focus from ensuring that every student attends college to making sure every student is prepared to do what they are best at and what is best for their future.
“Not everyone needs a four-year degree, and that has changed from past years,” he said. “The journey of many students will not be to a four-year school, and some students will do far better with a certificate or a two-year degree. District leadership is doing an outstanding job of making these adjustments — truly putting our students first.”
