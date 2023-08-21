USD 258 and city events
Aug. 24 — 5 p.m. HS volleyball jamboree @ Columbus
Aug. 25 — 6 p.m. HS football jamboree @ Parsons
Aug. 26 — 8:30 a.m. HS JV volleyball @ Iola; 8:30 a.m. HS volleyball @ Burlington
Aug. 29 — 5 p.m. HS JV Volleyball @ Jayhawk-Linn
Aug. 31 — 3:30 p.m. MS/HS cross country @ Anderson County
Sept. 1 — 7 p.m. HS football @ home vs Fredonia
Sept. 4 — No school
Sept. 5 — 6 p.m. HS JV football @ Fredonia; 5 p.m. HS volleyball @ Oswego
Sept. 7 — 5 p.m. MS/HS cross country @ Girard; 4:30 p.m. MS volleyball @ home vs. Galesburg; 6 p.m. MS football @ home vs Galesburg
Sept. 8 — 7 p.m. HS football @ Caney Valley
Sept. 9 — 8:30 a.m. HS JV volleyball @ Moran; 9:00 a.m. MS volleyball @ Burlington
Sept. 9 — Humboldt Community Garage Sale
Humboldt’s 3rd Saturday Craft Show has a lot going on along with the crafters. Located at the downtown square.
Setting up games like croquet, Yahtzee, lawn darts, chess, hopscotch, etc. and a kids scavenger hunt.
The day starts out at a beautiful 80ish degrees. Not only that, businesses around the Square will be serving it up too and they have some cool finds inside. But, let's start at 9 a.m. with the first ever Cars & Coffee Humboldt !
Humboldt Community Garage Sale
The Humboldt Community Garage Sales will be Saturday, Sept. 9. Registration forms are available at the Humboldt Pharmacy and Humboldt City Office. By Aug. 31, mail the registration and the $10 fee to Chapter AM P.E.O. c/o Christy Seifert at 1417 Georgia Rd., Humboldt, KS, 66748. If there are questions, call Christy at 620-228-9808 or Karen at 620-496-6728.
Registered garage sales are listed on the community garage sale map. The map is published in the local paper and available at Humboldt merchants. Signs and balloons are provided to each garage sale participant.
The Humboldt garage sales are organized by Chapter AM, P.E.O. with support of the Humboldt Chamber of Commerce. Fees help pay for advertising and support P.E.O. education projects
Humboldt Happenings is compiled by Carman Huse, who can be reached at 620- 365- 9311, star62us1962@yahoo.com or on Facebook.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.