The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has reopened K-39 to traffic between US-75 and US-169.
K-39 was closed in mid-January so that repairs could be made to a damaged bridge column underneath the roadway. KDOT reminds all drivers to buckle up and obey the posted speed limit.
