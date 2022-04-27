GREG LOWER
A lineup of spring activities is scheduled Saturday morning both as part of and along with the annual Safari Family Fun Day.
Events include the Tribune’s Citywide Garage Sale, a display of first responder vehicles, free admission to museums, sidewalk sales and performances in the Irene Neely Hudson Park.
An annual feature of the day is the Chanute Art Gallery Welding Rodeo on display at the park, sponsored by Thompson Brothers Welding. Awards, including People’s Choice, will be presented at 2 pm Saturday.
This is the seventh year for the display of metal sculptures in the park. Some of the items may be priced for sale.
The Chanute Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a May Day Basket craft project from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, and Royster Middle School art instructor Joe Summers will give potter’s wheel demonstrations on the gallery patio from 9 am to 1 pm. Police vehicles, fire trucks and ambulances will be on display in the parking lot east of the hike-bike path with 911 information.
The Neosho Valley Busy Bees 4-H Club will sell baked goods and sodas from 9 am to 1 pm with free bottled water to the first 100 attendees, provided by Neosho County Community College.
The Chanute Public Library will also have an information table available from 9 am to 1 pm. The Kramer Petting Zoo will be behind the museum and library from 9 am to 1 pm.
Admission will be free to the Chanute Historical Museum and Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum. Brenda’s Dance will have open mats and Fun with Tik-Tok from 11 am to 3 pm.
The RMS choir will perform at the park gazebo at 10 am and Lion Martial Arts will have a demonstration in the park at 12:15 pm.
The Safari Museum will host a gallery safari hunt from 10 am to 4 pm Saturday.
A dedication ceremony will be held at 1 pm Saturday for an addition to the Heroes Way along the hike-bike trail north of Main Street.
Home Savings Bank will sponsor a Kids Dash for Cash at 9:30 am, 10:30 am and 11:30 am.
The Souk-aba Open Air Artisan Market from 10 am to 1 pm outside of the Safari Museum will feature authors Michelle Compton and Maranda Collins.
The market started in the 1970s and will also have artisan jewelry and other items. The museum will display Osa Johnson’s brooches, “Congo Gloves” and photos of her fashions.
The Chanute Public Library’s latest Storywalk will be “Be Brave Little Tiger” by Margaret Wise Brown.
From 11 am to 1 pm the Rotary Food Trailer will be serving “Self-Service” BBQ sandwiches with proceeds to benefit the Public Art Fund.
The Neosho Valley Spring Arts Exhibit opened Tuesday at the Chanute Art Gallery and will continue through June 4. Artwork will be judged in six categories: painting, drawing and other two-dimensional work, sculpture, ceramics and photography.
Other activities include a DEA Take Back, held by the Chanute Police Department to collect unneeded or expired prescription medications. Officers will collect from 10 am to 2 pm at the Medicine Shoppe on west Main and Cardinal Drugstore downtown.
Main Street Chanute is organizing the Safari Sidewalk Sale downtown and at other locations from 9 am to 1 pm. Citywide Garage Sale maps and other information are published in the Friday and Saturday editions of the Tribune.
