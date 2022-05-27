GREG LOWER
A young Chanute musician and his father debuted on national television Thursday in a preview of their actual performance set for Monday.
Ethan Burnett and his dad, Royster Middle School choir director Lance Burnett, appeared in a spot on Thursday’s CBS Evening News that previewed a segment for Friday evening about the Taps Across America program.
The program started three years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic from an earlier segment. “On the Road” correspondent Steve Hartman and retired Air Force bugler Jari Villanueva invited people to video themselves playing “Taps” at 3 pm on Memorial Day and upload the recordings to the network.
Burnett set up a tripod and father and son performed on their front porch. Afterwards, a couple of neighbors who were veterans said they appreciated it.
Ethan is a third-generation trumpeter. Lance Burnett said his father was in the Navy for 25 years.
“I grew up all over the world as a Navy brat,” Lance said.
His father enrolled him in band in the sixth grade after they moved to Norfolk, Va., from Key West, Fla.
Lance continued to play trumpet through high school and received a scholarship to Missouri Southern State University as a trumpet major, leading to music education. Besides brass instruments, he also plays guitar and piano.
“I play a mean kazoo,” he said.
As one of hundreds of thousands of entries, Burnett did not expect to be included in Friday evening’s full segment. He didn’t know he was on TV Thursday until a neighbor texted him, so he watched the news show on an app.
Ethan will be in band next year as a sophomore.
“He thought it was pretty cool,” Lance said.
The clip is at www.cbsnews.com
At 3 pm Monday, they plan to do it again.
“We’ll be on our front porch, trumpets in hand,” Lance said.
