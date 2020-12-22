GREG LOWER
A national news magazine has named a southeast Kansas bank as the state’s best on a list of the best banks of 2021.
Newsweek named Community National Bank & Trust as the state’s best small bank in its first ranking of financial institutions that best serve customers’ needs in today’s challenging times. Newsweek partnered with LendingTree online loan marketplace and comparison site for financial services.
CNB President Dan Mildfelt said they were very honored to be selected. He said bank officials recognized the attributes used to evaluate those on the list, and that it would be interesting to see who else was in the group and the banks chosen.
Mildfelt said CNB did not get any feedback from the evaluators or hear what its score was.
“It’ll be interesting to see what next year looks like,” he said.
From more than 2,500 FDIC-insured institutions, the site assessed US banks and the savings and checking accounts they offer based on 55 separate factors to come up with the best options in 19 categories, including the best large and small bank in every state and the District of Columbia.
US Bank with 34 branches in Kansas was the state’s best big bank. First Guaranty Bank of Louisiana and First Constitution Bank of New Jersey tied for best small bank nationwide.
Community National has 450 employees at 38 locations in Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma and has filed to open a branch in Wichita.
The bank was organized 34 years ago and remains headquartered in Chanute. It has $1.66 billion in total assets.
Mildfelt said bank officials are deeply appreciative of the customer relationships and grateful for the loyal customers and growing base. He said they appreciate the directors and shareholders.
“We have a tremendously talented employee group,” he said. “Our most important asset is our employees. I say that over and over.”
The article also named best traditional checking account, best free checking account, best checking account for college students, best small business checking account, best online bank, best Certificates of Deposit, best regional bank, best customer service, best savings account, best online savings account and best savings account for kids.
The article is online at https://tinyurl.com/y9a4fmws
