MATT RESNICK
ERIE — Neosho County Attorney Linus Thuston was placed under a microscope during Tuesday’s county commission meeting.
Thuston was asked an array of questions related to his office’s handling of financial transactions, intertwined with infrequent deposits.
Thuston said he gleaned info from a recent Chanute Tribune article that led him to contact County Counselor Bret Heim. Following the privileged discussion, Thuston said he sought to provide commissioners with several years’ worth of banking records tied to his office’s trust account.
The county attorney’s trust account is the primary instrument through which all transactions from his office are designed to flow.
Only two deposits have been made to the trust account since last June, according to Commissioner Nic Galemore.
Prior to his appearance at Tuesday’s meeting, Thuston’s office was denied access to its online account with Community National Bank & Trust. When reached by phone, Thuston’s office assistant was told by the bank that Thuston needed to appear in person for any transactions related to the account. Thuston told The Tribune that the office assistant was not provided a reason for the issue.
The saga has played out over a months-long period, with Galemore recently telling The Tribune that Thuston is storing unknown sums of money in his office.
In an interview after Tuesday’s meeting, Thuston acknowledged that he is storing the county’s curre ncy in a “secure” location outside of CNBT. Thuston’s reasoning was that the nature of some deposits is intricate and time-consuming for his understaffed office.
“Because of the amount of money that comes through, we have to go through and do things with the district court and with about four different accounting systems,” he said. “When we were down to only having two staff members, something had to give.”
Commissioners have continued to press Thuston for three years of monthly banking statements. Thuston was also asked by commissioners to make a deposit into the trust account as soon as possible.
“Can we also, in the next two weeks, get a deposit?” asked Commission Chair Gail Klassen.
Thuston was unsure, saying he would hope so.
“Hope so?” Klaassen asked.
“I’m not going to blow smoke and make that guarantee,” Thuston said. “I don’t want to make a promise that I can’t guarantee I can deliver. I don’t want to make a hard and fast commitment to something when I don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow.”
Thuston provided commissioners with hypothetical scenarios that could interfere with his ability to make a deposit prior to the commission’s next meeting in two weeks.
“We could have a quadruple homicide tomorrow,” he said. “That would change everything that we would be doing in my office.”
After the meeting, Thuston clarified with The Tribune that he was not attempting to be evasive and that he plans to prioritize the commission’s request for three years’ worth of statements.
Galemore indicated that the infrequency of deposits could trigger a state or federal audit. During his dialogue with commissioners, Thuston said that such action was unlikely and that he “snickered” at the thought of an “imaginary federal audit.”
“This county has had issues with flags for our audits ongoing since at least 1997,” he said.
County Treasurer Sydney Ball was a key player during Tuesday’s meeting.
“It’s not proper accounting to hold money in your office for months,” Ball told The Tribune following the meeting. “He should be depositing what he’s collecting. That’s how you operate.”
As treasurer, Ball said that she operates in such a manner.
“Daily, the money that I take in is deposited to the bank. That takes the liability off of my office,” she said. “I can show the receipts and the deposits, and everything is accounted for.”
Ball said that storing the county’s currency outside of a bank is extremely risky.
“There is theft that you have to worry about. Losing track of it. Human error,” she said. “You’re dealing with cash; he said he had cash. Once cash is lost, it’s lost.”
Ball also addressed the potential for an audit.
“Right now, it’s just been put on a cover letter to the audit that it needs to be corrected,” she said of the infrequent deposits. “But it could wind up as a ‘material weakness’ or something of that nature. Which would be an actual ding reported to the state on our audit, which then could trigger follow-up audits.”
While an audit may not uncover any explosive revelations, it would be a headache for Ball and other county officials who were exposed or entangled.
“You’re talking about auditing every transaction in and out, forever, until they’re satisfied,” she said. “It’s not something to be scared of unless you’re doing something wrong. But the headache of that for an unnecessary reason — because you won’t take money to the bank – is just insane.”
Despite his previous dialogue with the county counselor, Heim asked which bank was giving him trouble.
“Community National. It’s the only bank we’ve utilized for 12 and a half years,” Thuston said.
Signature card confusion
Thuston was also grilled over the trust account signature card. Two signatures are required for all transactions except deposits.
Along with Thuston, former county attorney office staffers Jacob Bennett and Karen Mendoza were the other two authorized users. That was recently updated to include Ball and County Clerk/HR Director Heather Elsworth.
Thuston told The Tribune that he was unsure as to whether the updated card still included Bennett and Mendoza, and further noted that he was initially unaware that he needed to again include his own signature.
Thuston has so far opted not to add his signature to the card, noting that he is not on board with individuals outside of his office having access to it.
The issue has mystified commissioners, who seem helpless in obtaining the banking information they want.
Ball said that she harbors no personal resentment toward Thuston, but reiterated during Tuesday’s meeting that she does not want to be involved with the county attorney’s office in any capacity.
“I don’t have a bone to pick with Linus. My decision is strictly professional,” Ball said. “There is a right way to do things and a wrong way to do things, and I don’t want to be caught on the wrong side. I am uncomfortable with his situation and do not want to be involved with his operations at all. And anybody who knows anything about it would feel the same.”
Ball shed further light on the nature of the commission’s previous vote to add her name to the signature card, along with Elsworth’s.
“I believe the commission’s goal with that was to gain access to the account information that they were looking for,” she said. “I’m not 100 percent sure about their end-goal, but there has been discussion of money coming through my office and then payments going out of the county clerk’s office – which neither one of us wants to happen.”
Along with her trepidation of Thuston’s situation, Ball said that such a move could add an excessive amount of work to her office.
“It takes a whole office for (Thuston) to operate that. So for that to be added onto our existing duties, it would be hardly manageable,” she said.
Thuston approached Ball earlier on Tuesday wanting to have one of his employees added as an authorized user on the account, but was told that was moot until Thuston added his own signature.
“Right now, there is an open signature card waiting to be signed so that payments can go out of that bank,” she said. “You need someone from your office to do it. We need to know who that needs to be so that we can do the motion and I can make the request.”
Ball said that the process is much simpler than it’s being made out to be.
“You go sign it, they go sign it — and it’s done,” she said.
Thuston was concerned that Ball or Elsworth could authorize transactions without his knowledge. Ball pushed back on the assertion.
“It’s not going to happen. I don’t want my name on the card,” she said. “This situation — I do not like it and do not want to be a part of it. I’m not changing anything that has to do with your bank without other people knowing. And I would never sign a check for your office, ever.”
Heim mentioned the vote to update the signature card to include Ball and Elsworth, indicating that it was misguided on the commission’s end.
“The motion that was passed was confusing. The way it was set up was that Heather, Sydney and Linus could sign checks,” Heim explained. “So what that did indirectly was bring Heather and Sydney into the administration of the account, which isn’t what you wanted. What you wanted was access to the information and balances of the account.”
After Ball implored Thuston to make a formal request to have two staffers from his office added to the card, the request was ultimately denied by Galemore.
“I won’t do that or make any second to that motion until we get full access to the accounts,” Galemore said.
Thuston continued to go around in circles with Ball and the commissioners.
“I don’t know how you don’t have full access now,” he said. “The clerk and the treasurer are both on the account.”
Ball interjected.
“We’re not until you finish the signature card. You have to sign it,” she said.
Ball also asked about the protocol in which Thuston’s office documents transactions. Thuston noted that he does not handle the relatively few deposits that have been made.
“(My office) also scans the checks daily so that we have a copy of them,” Ball said. “So you could still deposit and have an image of the check to use later for what you’re doing.”
Cash transactions were also discussed.
Next steps
Commissioners’ failed attempts to gain access to the bank account came into sharper focus.
“(Community National) won’t let Heather and Sydney access the information until you sign off on the card,” Heim told Thuston.
This came as news to Thuston.
“This is the first I’ve learned of that,” he said.
Heim attempted to do damage control on the commission’s initial plan.
“Frankly, we don’t want Heather or Sydney being in charge of the management of that account in any way,” he said. “What we want is the information, the accounting from that account if we need it. And that’s something we haven’t had access to. As long as we’re able to get access to that account and get those monthly statements, I think that goes a long way toward resolving the issue.”
Galemore continued to question the infrequent deposits. “One deposit every six months is just not appropriate,” he said. “The deposits should be daily, if not every other day.
“The auditor said it’s a major flag and it’s making me very nervous.”
Heim attempted to play peacemaker.
“We have everybody here — what can we do to resolve the issue, to give us the information we need to at least begin to move forward?” he asked.
Heim said that it would take a motion from commissioners to repair the situation, and the motion would need to contain language about the commission’s ability to gain access to bank statements.
“I think it’s going to take (a motion) at this point, because the communication and relationships have gone so sideways,” he said.
Further discussion was tabled until Thuston is able to produce the requested banking statements.
“I have nothing to hide,” Thuston said.
