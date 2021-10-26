MATT RESNICK
Neosho County Community College incumbent Trustee Kevin Berthot is excited about the direction of the school, and is hopeful to maintain his integral role as a board member.
“I have a strong passion for our community college and hope that I will be re-elected for another four years to come,” said Berthot, whose time as a Trustee spans to 2002. “It has been a true highlight of my life to serve my county as a Board of Trustee member.”
Berthot is pleased with where the college is heading.
“I believe the college is on track to be the premier community college it is capable of being,” he said. “With the quality leadership we currently have, in both the Board of Trustees and the executive staff, I know the progress we have made over the past 20 years will continue into the future.”
Berthot said funding is the single biggest issue facing institutions of higher education.
“We have made tremendous progress over the last 20 years updating and securing many funding sources,” he said. “From student tuition, student fees and housing revenues, to private, state and federal funds. Not to (mention) the grant application process — which we have been very aggressive in pursuing.
“Funding is a multi-faceted activity that requires continuous involvement by the executive leadership staff and the board trustee.”
Berthot said other critical items facing the college are retention of personnel and maintaining and upgrading of the school’s infrastructure.
“We have taken several steps in the last two years to create programs and incentives that offer an attractive atmosphere and environment for current and future employees,” he said.
Berthot also noted that the school’s decline in enrollment is mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a robust job market.
“The traditional model for community colleges during times of abundant job availability is that enrollment decreases,” he said. “The average age of enrolled students decreases during these periods of time. The non-traditional population decreases, while the traditional student enrollment levels usually stay mostly unaffected. I believe the best we can do at this point is to continue to create new offerings, and (promote) an atmosphere that will attract new students.”
Berthot’s credentials include having spent the past 15 years as vice-chairman of the board. Berthot has also previously served as Mayor of Chanute, as a city commissioner, and was heavily involved in the hiring of two city managers.
“During this time, I received training and participated in national events with the Association of Community College Trustees,” he said.
Berthot said that a year prior to assuming his trustee role in ‘02, the school lacked strong leadership. He’s since been impressed by the leadership of former college president Dr. Vicky Smith, and current president Dr. Brian Inbody.
“Since that moment, the college has constantly made positive progress,” he said. “We built a new campus in Ottawa. Reroofed most of the buildings, added air conditioning to the gymnasium, and remodeled several of the buildings on the Chanute campus. All while staying in control of an acceptable budget.
“The college under (Dr. Inbody’s) leadership has continued to grow in both state rankings, received national recognition for our assessment program, and also developed relationships with several four-year universities — and is only possible with a strong board, which I am an active part of.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.