GREG LOWER
ERIE – Neosho County Commissioners will have to look at cutting $400,000 to $820,000 from the county’s budget for 2021, an accountant said Thursday.
Accountant Rodney Burns met with the commission in a budget work session Thursday afternoon to discuss his questions about the upcoming budget.
“We just gave him the budgets that we were given,” Commissioner Gail Klaassen said.
Burns said he is still working on the first draft, and the commission will hold another special meeting at 4 pm Tuesday. The commission will meet at noon Thursday to canvass the votes from this week’s election, and will then hold its regular meeting at 4 pm.
Some of Burns’ questions had to do with whether to include wage increases or decreases and how to handle health insurance.
“We’re going to have a lot of things that we’re going to discuss,” Commissioner David Orr said.
Burns said the county’s valuation declined by $1.6 million, which he presumed was due to oil and gas. That would require a tax increase to keep the budget at the same level.
To meet the budget requests the county departments submitted, the commission would have to increase the mil levy by 6 ½ mils, which would require a public vote. The commission would need to cut the
requests by $400,000 to get the levy below the tax lid, or $820,000 to get it down to last year’s levy.
The budget deadline is Aug. 25, but the county has missed deadlines in the past. The levy needs to be set by October.
Burns also asked whether $408,000 in capital improvements will be spent this year or carried over to next year. Commissioners said they planned to spend it this year, but Burns said carrying it over would give them authority to spend it in either year.
Commissioners plan to renovate the courthouse heating and cooling system, but have not decided how to fund it.
Burns said revenues across southeast Kansas generally remain steady, despite the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Before the budget work session, the commission met with Emergency Management Director Melanie Kent-Culp to discuss coronavirus economic relief funding, and they are looking at whether that could reimburse $1.2 million in payroll.
Klaassen also said she has concerns about the completion of the Neosho Ridge Wind project and how payments from it could affect the budget. Payments in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) to the county will not begin until completion of the project. It was scheduled to be completed by the end of the year but that seems doubtful.
During the coronavirus relief discussion, Kent-Culp said she is still fielding reimbursement requests from various agencies, including school districts, private schools and cities.
