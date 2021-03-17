GREG LOWER
About 35 to 40 percent of Neosho County residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and the Neosho County Health Department is planning to move into Phases 3 and 4 of the avaccination schedule next week.
The NCHD is planning a soft opening March 25 for its walk-in clinics, which will be held 8:30 to 4 pm Tuesdays and Thursdays for people age 18 and up who have underlying medical conditions. Department staff are also encouraging restaurant, hotel, retail and grocery store workers to get vaccinated.
The clinics will be at the NCHD office in Chanute. Vaccinations are also being given by Labette Health in Erie and communities in the southern part of the county.
Approximately 1,100 to 1,200 people received vaccinations through a mass clinic at the Chanute Recreation Center, at which second doses were administered Wednesday. An additional 2,200 received vaccines supplied by NCHD.
As of Tuesday, 1,773 people in Neosho County had recovered from the virus with 25 deaths and 21 active cases.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.