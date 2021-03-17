Round two

 Chanute Recreation Center was a busy place Tuesday with Chanute residents getting round two of vaccinations, which included registration and a 20-minute wait to make sure there was no immediate reaction to the dose to prevent COVID-19.

 Greg Lower | Tribune

About 35 to 40 percent of Neosho County residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and the Neosho County Health Department is planning to move into Phases 3 and 4 of the avaccination schedule next week.

The NCHD is planning a soft opening March 25 for its walk-in clinics, which will be held 8:30 to 4 pm Tuesdays and Thursdays for people age 18 and up who have underlying medical conditions. Department staff are also encouraging restaurant, hotel, retail and grocery store workers to get vaccinated.

The clinics will be at the NCHD office in Chanute. Vaccinations are also being given by Labette Health in Erie and communities in the southern part of the county.

Approximately 1,100 to 1,200 people received vaccinations through a mass clinic at the Chanute Recreation Center, at which second doses were administered Wednesday. An additional 2,200 received vaccines supplied by NCHD.

As of Tuesday, 1,773 people in Neosho County had recovered from the virus with 25 deaths and 21 active cases.

