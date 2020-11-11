CONNIE WOODARD
USD 413 public relations
Chanute High School students who’ve been rehearsing for six weeks – and those who were within a week of showtime last March - are ready to perform.
The vocal music department will present the musical Mary Poppins this Saturday and Sunday, though it won’t be seen in the high school auditorium. It is being taped Friday night, and tickets to watch a stream of the live performance can be purchased for the 7 pm Saturday or 3 pm Sunday shows.
“I’m so ready. I’m really excited. I can’t wait to see how it goes,” said senior Bryan Ayala who plays the role of Bert, the chimney sweep.
“We’re just really excited (and) just can’t wait for people to see it,” added Grace Lewis, who plays Mary Poppins.
Producing a large-scale musical on stage amidst a pandemic came with a new set of challenges, in addition to the wearing of masks all the time.
There were some minor changes, Ayala said, “like adjusting the way you sing because you’re wearing a mask and certain scenes were adjusted because you can’t have that much contact.”
“We are also limiting contact in choreography and using boat loads of hand sanitizer when students are in contact with each other,” said vocal music teacher and director Landon Slipke. “The biggest challenge is keeping students healthy and avoiding quarantine.”
Avoiding quarantine has been in the back of several students’ minds during this last week of dress rehearsals – especially those who were affected by the show being canceled last March.
There are some positive notes.
“It’s really been fun,” Lewis said. “Our cast is smaller this year. It’s been easier to perfect everything.”
The actors won’t get to perform or feed off the energy of a large crowd watching, because it is being streamed, they will get to watch the live performance along with anyone else who buys tickets.
Susie Cunningham, who plays Mrs. Bank, said she’s excited. “You see all your mistakes, as well as ‘That’s me! I did good at that.’”
The other benefit is that many of them earned larger roles in the production.
“I am really excited about having this role,” Lewis said. “It’s a big change from being Miss Andrew last year,” the nanny who cared for Mr. Banks when he was a little boy. “It was a big adjustment and more responsibility but just as fun.”
Cunningham moved from housekeeper to Mrs. Banks and Keondre Gregory from butler to Mr. Banks, the stern and serious father and husband who’s focused on his career and position in society.
“I like the role. It suits me,” Gregory said. “I yell at my children, I’m pretty good at that.”
“It’s probably up there in my favorite roles,” said Cunningham, who plays a wife and mother with a fine home on Cherry Tree Lane. “I haven’t had a big role with a lot of lines and a lot of influence over the play,” she said. “It’s nice to have people to play off of who are upper classmen, now that I’m older.”
Gregory said his favorite line comes after he’s told Cunningham what her job and responsibilities are as his wife. She asks him what his job is, and he shouts, “To pay for everything.”
Cast as the chimney sweep last spring, Ayala was relieved to keep the role because it’s more challenging than other roles he’s played and their personalities are similar.
“We’re both cheery and flamboyant people,” Ayala said, yet his character is more complex.
“Bert is more mature, magical, can tell the future. There are more details to Bert as compared to other roles,” the senior said.
Ayala also enjoys the singing and dancing.
“I really like Step in Time,” not just because it’s one of Bert’s songs, but because “the choreography is pretty crazy,” he added.
Show times are 7 pm Saturday and 3 pm Sunday. Tickets are $5 for an individual and $10 for a group to receive a link to stream the show at one of those times. The QR code (attached) is linked to the ticket site, or the link is on the CHS Facebook page.
As Mary Poppins says, “Spit Spot. Best foot forward.”
