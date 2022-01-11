MATT RESNICK
Third-year Chanute Elementary School Principal Eric Hoops has submitted his letter of resignation, effective at the conclusion of the spring semester.
A Nebraska native, Hoops accepted a preK-6 principal position at Thayer Central Community Schools in Hebron, Neb. The student population there is approximately 250.
“My wife grew up in north central Kansas and I grew up in south central Nebraska,” Hoops told The Tribune, noting that they have a pair of elementary-age children. “With the age that our kids are, it’s time for us to get close to home and grandparents.”
Hoops said the decision to resign was difficult, noting that the COVID-19 pandemic as it relates to CES did not play a role in his decision.
“The only deciding factor for me was getting closer to family,” he said.
Hoops said he believes that he has accomplished many of the objectives he originally set out to achieve when tapped as principal in 2019.
“I think I’ve had a productive time here as building principal,” he said. “With a great staff helping you out in the building, things can run pretty smoothly.”
After earning his license in Building Leadership, Hoops accepted an offer as CES assistant principal in 2017. He spent two years in that job before ascending to his current role.
“There’s quite a transition as you move from assistant principal to principal,” he said. “As a teacher, you see your classroom. As assistant principal, I oversaw roughly half the school. Now as principal, the challenge is you have to oversee the entire building.”
Hoops referred to his time in Chanute as a valuable experience.
“USD 413 is where I got my start in administration,” he said. “They’ve given me the opportunity to be an assistant principal and principal. I’m certainly thankful for that opportunity to continue my career and move forward. They helped me grow as a leader.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.