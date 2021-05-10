GREG LOWER
Chanute city commissioners discussed a draft Monday evening of an overall lease agreement with the Chanute Recreation Commission to include both the recreation center building and ballfields.
The proposed lease agreement includes the Katy ballfield and Santa Fe Park Sports Complex, along with buildings at 400 S. Highland for a total usage fee of $4,750 per month. Commissioners discussed the length of the agreement before City Manager Todd Newman said he had a consensus to take to the CRC.
The two boards previously discussed separate agreements for the rec center and for the ballfields to replace a rec center agreement that expires May 31. The previous discussion set a utility rate of $2,500 per month and rent of $1,000 per month for the rec center.
The draft adds a usage fee of $1,250 for the ballfields and also sets a 10-year term with up to five successive automatic one-year extensions unless either the city or CRC gives 90-day written notice.
Instead, Mayor Jacob LaRue proposed a three-year term with annual reviews, which Commissioner Sam Budreau said he supported. City Attorney David Brake suggested a one-year term, extendable for up to five more years.
Commissioner Tim Fairchild said that figures he obtained indicate the agreement would reduce the city’s subsidy of the CRC.
Commissioner Phil Chaney questioned why the city owns the rec center building, which used to be the Chanute High School, instead of the school district. The CRC receives a mil levy through USD 413, since it is the largest taxing entity in the county.
Later in the meeting, Fairchild said the school district turned the building over to the city because it cannot own property unless for its own educational use. The CRC cannot own property, and CRC Director Monica Colborn said the CRC mil levy is capped.
Colborn said 10 percent of the CRC’s appropriation goes to rent and utilities. The $1,000 per month rent goes into a fund for the rec center until it reaches $250,000. After that point, the rent goes into the city general fund, earmarked for parks. The fund now has a balance of $126,000.
In other business, the commission discussed a request by property owner Ranndy Haines for a variance on the weed ordinance. The property at 2110 W. 7th is a five-acre flyover area near the airport west of US-169. City ordinance limits vegetation to less than eight inches, but Haines wants a variance to allow it to grow to 20 or 24 inches for hay.
The proposal did not receive a motion, but commissioners directed city staff to review the ordinance. The property has received complaints from neighboring residences.
“That field’s been there a lot longer than those houses,” Haines said.
Chaney said he is nervous about setting a precedent and said he has also received complaints about other properties.
Assistant City Manager Ryan Follmer said the city has received complaints about property it owns that it allows to grow for hay, although the city is exempt from its own ordinance. Fairchild said he was concerned about how city property was handled.
Brake said the small amount of revenue the hay creates is weighed against the city’s expense to cut the vegetation.
Commissioners gave approval for Chanute Elementary School fifth-graders to have a day at Katy Park Friday. Streets will be blocked so the students can use the park for three hours for games and a celebration.
“It’s been, needless to say, a historic, crazy year,” fifth-grade teacher Bridget Fairchild said. “We just wanted to do some small thing for them. We want the kids to have free rein in the area.”
In his report, Newman said grant writer Susan Galemore has been gathering information on the American Rescue Plan, a fourth round of financial assistance from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Galemore said there is no set amount on what Chanute will receive, but a rough estimate is $1.2 million in two batches, half this year and half in 12 months. The city would have until the end of 2024 to obligate the funds and to the end of 2026 to spend it.
Newman also reported that the city has received 400 responses to a poll on potential fiber-optic broadband customers since the survey went out in utility bills and online May 3.
Commissioners approved resolutions to find properties at 320 W. 6th, owned by Larry W. or BJ Pennington; 1215 S. Washington, owned by Roberta or Lonnie Wilson; 106 S. Wilson, owned by Michael Powell; 120 N. Steuben, owned by Richard or Carolyn Lisman; 521 N. Central, owned by Dennis M. Dewey; and 1323 W. Mulberry, owned by Linda A. Evans, in violation of city code.
