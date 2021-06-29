GREG LOWER
Chanute post office employees held a retirement party for window clerk Linda Showen Tuesday morning.
Showen began working with the US Postal Service in 1995 in California as a part-time employee. She transferred to Wichita in 2009 and then to Chanute in 2010.
She said she plans to spend her time renovating her house in Chanute and will volunteer with the Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum.
“Find things to do to keep busy,” she said.
She served in the military before working for USPS, and was one of the first clerks to get 11 perfect transactions in the district from a secret shopper program.
“I have worked with Linda since October of 2010 and she does not have a mean bone in her body,” said Melonie Vanscyoc, officer in charge.
“She cares about the customers in Chanute and surrounding towns. She cares about her fellow co-workers as well.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.