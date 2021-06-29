Retirement party

Chanute post office retiree Linda Showen, left, received a cake and retirement party Tuesday morning. Guests included former postmaster Karen Hartwig.

 Greg Lower | Tribune

Chanute post office employees held a retirement party for window clerk Linda Showen Tuesday morning.

Showen began working with the US Postal Service in 1995 in California as a part-time employee. She transferred to Wichita in 2009 and then to Chanute in 2010.

She said she plans to spend her time renovating her house in Chanute and will volunteer with the Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum.

“Find things to do to keep busy,” she said.

She served in the military before working for USPS, and was one of the first clerks to get 11 perfect transactions in the district from a secret shopper program.

 “I have worked with Linda since October of 2010 and she does not have a mean bone in her body,” said Melonie Vanscyoc, officer in charge. 

“She cares about the customers in Chanute and surrounding towns. She cares about her fellow co-workers as well.”

