GREG LOWER
Organizers with Main Street Chanute say they want to make sure to still have the annual Christmas parade Thursday for the community, despite the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Main Street Director Ruthann Boatwright said parade entries are down compared to previous years. Participants can enter as churches, industrial/business or organizations, but Boatwright said she had not had any church entries as of Friday afternoon. She said that was likely because of the pandemic.
The theme is the Magic of Christmas. The parade will line up at Katy Park and begin at 6:30 pm Thursday, going west to Forest Avenue where parents can pick up children.
Deadline is noon Thursday if entries want to be part of the judging. First place in each category will receive $50 cash. Entry forms are available online or by calling 431-0056 or email director@chanutemainstreet.com
Entries can be a float, vehicle or walking group. Horse riders can participate and Boatwright expects classic cars. Main Street asks that entries not include Santa Claus since he will be at the parade finish on the Main Street float.
City ordinance prohibits throwing candy from vehicles, but people walking can hand out candy. Boatwright said people handing out candy are asked to have gloves, and all participants are asked to wear masks.
The weather forecast calls for typically cool temperatures and Boatwright said spectators can park downtown early and watch from the safety of their vehicles.
