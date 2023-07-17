An exhibit displaying works of art of all mediums created by male artists is on display at the Chanute Art Gallery, 17 N. Lincoln.
The exhibit is called Men Only.
It started July 11. The exhibit runs through Aug. 26. There will be a 1-2:30 p.m. reception Aug. 5.
This exhibit “shows a variety of media and style,” said Alicia Fickel, chairman of the collection at the Chanute Art Gallery.
“And the quality,” said Ruth Ports, publicity chair of the Chanute Art Gallery.
The theme of the exhibit follows the song “Porgy and Bess: Summertime” by George Gershwin.
“It’s talking about how wonderful life is. The cotton is high. The corn, the fish are jumping,” Ports said.
“Each exhibit has a feel that I pick up the feel for and that’s so highly appropriate for July/August,” she added.
About 110 pieces of art are on display in the Men Only exhibit.
Artists from across the state, such as an artist from Hays, as well as far as Henderson, Nev., Knoxville, Tenn., and Cleveland, Okla.
“From coast to coast, from Tennessee to Nevada,” Ports said.
Chanute, Erie, Cherryvale and Iola artists have works on display as well.
People can visit the Chanute Art Gallery from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. People also can call 620-431-7807 to schedule a time to visit.
