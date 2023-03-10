Board 1

Board member Cassie Cleaver listens intently during Scott McKinney’s motion to restrict transgender students. 

 Matt Resnick | Tribune photo

With his departure now imminent, USD 413 Superintendent Kellen Adams said the future of the district may hinge on the November election.

Public forum speakers vehemently opposed to the district’s lack of a transgender policy have threatened upheaval, telling the board that they plan on replacing members with those aligned to their singular focus of forcing policy change in regard to the issue.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments