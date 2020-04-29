ROBERT MAGOBET
Chanute High School organized its first community virtual question-and-answer meeting last Thursday evening and CHS administrators were able to relay important information and updates to the public.
Roughly 50 high school parents were on the Zoom meeting, which was hosted by CHS Principal Brian Campbell, Assistant Principal Tyler Applegate, Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Zack Murry, Guidance Counselors Andrew Stout and Jessie Fewins, and Communities in Schools Site Coordinator Sarah Stockebrand.
The group was able to answer a plethora of questions, including inquiries about high school graduation. Campbell said he is duly aware that the most important day for seniors is on the mind of many anxious parents during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and preliminary plans have been made.
“We don’t have a solid answer until Governor (Laura) Kelly goes on and gives her speech, but we have three proposals in place and we will release the date and the proposal once we know how exactly we can proceed with this,” Campbell said.
Administrators do know what communication levels should be for students, parents, teachers and administrators, as this was another topic that was brought to the forefront, though some students can only communicate with teachers in the evening because of work in the day.
Additionally, a way to streamline the whole communication process for all parties involved is the use of Google Classroom, which was a subject of conversation in the Zoom meeting, too. Administrators showed specifics to set up notifications from Google Classroom to alert parents if a student didn’t turn in an assignment.
And, parents were still a little fuzzy over where exactly in town the free WiFi hotspots are.
“I shared my screen to show the maps that we have and told them about the new website they can go on,” Campbell said. “I still field calls. I had one (Wednesday). They were trying to figure out where the closest WiFi spot was because they had been walking halfway around town. And it turns out they have a WiFi spot right next to where they live. He just didn’t know what it was called. So we fixed that issue today.”
Some of the hotspots are at 15th and Central, by Safari West Apartments, Highland Park, CHS, Royster Middle School and Chanute Elementary School. All of the free wireless spots can be found on the USD 413 website after clicking on “Parents,” “COVID-19 Parents Resources,” and “Map of Chanute Public Access WiFi Locations.”
“Matt Koester (CHS assistant superintendent), in conjunction with the city, has done a great job of identifying those, and pointing them out to everybody, trying to cover within three, to four to five blocks for any location within city limits that you can find a hotspot,” Campbell explained.
Parents also asked questions about the start of next year. Campbell said those plans are fluid and will rely on state plans.
With recurring concerns combined with the number of people on the first meeting – Campbell noted that the 50 or so people on the meeting was the highest out of all three USD 413 schools – the virtual question-and-answer meetings will likely run weekly through the end of the school year.
Still, Campbell said he needs parents of students to stay the course and ensure their child isn’t having trouble.
“The message is just make sure your kid is working and doing the best that they can,” Campbell said. “If they are struggling, then you have to contact the teachers so we can have an idea of it. We don’t want this pandemic to cause the student to fail in class. We need those students to be getting in contact, and those teachers will work with you. If you’re trying to hand in stuff at midnight, (if) that’s the only time you can, then teachers will still grade it. If you got a week behind because for some reason the job you got made you do 80 hours this week, communicate with your teachers, we’ll get you back caught up the next week. It’s all about communication. If they can communicate with us, we’ll work with them and we’ll do what we can to help them out, get them a credit.”
CHS’ second virtual question-and-answer session will be today 5:30 - 6:15 pm, while the CES meeting will be Monday and RMS’ will be Tuesday at the same times.
