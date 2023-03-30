The Chanute Art Gallery is hosting an Historical Scavenger Hunt as a part of the Sesquicentennial Celebration for the City of Chanute. Thhe kickoff day will be April 1.
Clues and detailed information will be available on Chanute.org/guests/art gallery and at various locations around town.
Each answer will require supplying the name of the appropriate town from the four original towns that joined together to become Chanute, so be sure to download the map.
The charter to become Chanute was filed January 1, 1873 with the District Court in Erie.
Instructions are included as to where to return the completed Scavenger Hunt entry. The prizes will be awarded during Safari Family Fun Day on April 29 at 12:30 pm in the Gallery.
The Gallery, 17 N. Lincoln, is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 4 pm or by making an appointment by calling (620) 431-7807 or e-mailing thechanuteartgallery@gmail.com
