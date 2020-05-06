HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High School earned its 10th consecutive championship through the Kansas Scholastic Press Association.
The 2020 State Contest, held online, rewarded the best student journalism from around the state. To earn the chance to compete in the state contest, students qualified through regional contests in February.
In the state contest, students from different schools competed in 24 different categories in three different classifications. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state contest took place digitally this year with students completing contests and submitting them electronically to KSPA for judging.
A new contest was also added to include coverage of COVID-19 on high school social media sites.
Humboldt journalism students earned enough sweepstakes points to earn be the Class 3A state champion title for the 10th year in a row and the 24th state title during the program’s existence.
Humboldt scored 51 points to best the top five finishers, Phillipsburg High School 49, Burlington High School 15, Rock Creek High School14, Silver Lake High School 12.
“Considering the unique circumstances of this year’s competition, these young journalists really stepped up,” said HHS Kim Isbell, journalism adviser. “The competition may have looked different, but Humboldt students did not falter. To win the state championship every year for an entire decade is an honor that every student who has been involved in the program should be proud of. Every single jerd (journalism + nerd) over the past 10 years has played a part in this year’s win through continued hard work and dedication.”
• Taylor Beeman - 1st Online Photo Gallery, 4th Photo Illustration, 5th Academics Photography
• Peyten Galloway - 5th Headline Writing & Design
• Jailynn Goforth - 6th News Page Design
• Alayna Johnson - 1st Yearbook Theme & Graphics, 5th Yearbook Layout
• Emma Johnson - 2nd News Page Design, 4th Infographic Design
• Tymber Kaufman - 1st Film Review
• Sam Neeley - 5th Cutline Writing
• Nikki Turner - 5th Infographic Design
• Team of Emma Johnson, Taylor Beeman, Peyten Galloway & Nikki Turner - 1st Multimedia Storytelling
• Cub Tracks Team - 1st Social Media Coverage
