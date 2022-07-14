The Chanute Art Gallery is currently showcasing its new exhibit, Women Only.
This exhibit, which is open through August 27, is a collection of works from 26 artists and includes nearly 200 pieces. The collection began when artist Dee Hutchison, of Neodesha, offered some pieces from her “Women Series II.” Hutchison has exhibited at the gallery periodically for a number of years and is always a favorite with her paintings. Using her own unique way to “do” art, Hutchison shares 15 examples.
An exhibit of “by invitation only” art would not be complete without including Anita Wilson of Thayer, Diane Dobson Barton and Glenda Bruner of Humboldt, and Alicia Taylor Fickel, Jill Leighter, Cindy Dent, Ann Neff, Linda and Haley Angleton, Kathy Blair, Christie Davis, Janet Storck, and Jacquelyn Borgeson Zimmer, all of Chanute. Other area artists are Iris Alban of Coffeyville, Lois Brueseke and Grace Luther of Iola, Lyn Schultze of Pittsburg, Marion Bryant Thomas of Girard, and Kaydra Woods of Bronson. Sisters Jessica Benner and Jennifer Benner Willis of Lawrence have also shared their work.
Exhibitors with Chanute connections: Jean Cross’ sister Karen Meyer of California and Elena Samarsky of New Jersey have shared examples of their talent.
Perhaps Susy Sanders of Erie best sums up the experience of being an artist by sharing about learning to weld at NCCC’s outreach welding art program.
“I began to learn and build simple things, then more complex things, and with a little effort and cursing, have found my niche!”
The reception for this exhibit will be Saturday, July 23, from 1 to 2:30 pm. All are welcome to visit the gallery, located at 17 North Lincoln in Chanute. Regular hours are Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 4 pm, or by appointment. No admission is charged, but donations are graciously accepted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.