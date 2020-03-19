USD 413 has put together a food service availability plan which will begin on Monday and continue through May 22.
The program will run from 11 am until 12:30 pm, Monday through Friday, through the end of the school year, except on Good Friday, April 10.
Families who wish to utilize this program are asked to fill out a form at https://forms.gle/E5cno34mt3pVvWeJ8 by March 23.
Breakfast and lunch will be delivered together for all individuals 1-18 years of age.
The meals will be delivered to the following bus stops:
Cherry Street West, 719 N. Garfield.
3rd Street, 400 W. 3rd (South Side)
Save-a-Lot, 406 W. Main
Chanute Recreation Department, 400 S. Evergreen.
American Legion Tank, Evergreen and Walnut
North Forest, 500 N. Forest (West Side)
Brighter Beginnings, 1313 W. 14th
15th and Central on the corner
10th Street between Lafayette and Western
Rural-route students will be served directly by the bus driver at their normal pick-up locations. These will be served beginning at 11 am each day.
Someone must be home to accept the meals. Questions should be directed to Terri Markham, Director of Food Service, at markhamt@usd413.org
The district also announced that anyone who has medication at Chanute Elementary School, Royster Middle School or Chanute High School, will have the chance to pick up those medications on March 20 from 1 to 3 pm. RMS pick-ups will also be available from 5-5:30 pm.
RMS will offer a drive-through location in front of the school, where a parent or guardian who is verified can pick up the medicine. Be prepared with the name of the medication and who it is for. Those unavailable to pick up medications on Friday should contact District Nurse Kathy Martin at martink@usd413.org to schedule an alternative time.
The school district is still trying to devise a plan for students to pick up their personal belongings from school buildings. The district will create times for everyone to be able to get their things, while still adhering to Kansas Department of Education and Kansas Department of Health and Environment guidelines.
Chanute USD 413 has listed the primary things needed in the immediate future:
1) Providing internet and computer access to those who don’t have it;
2) Sites for food and learning packet drop-off
3) Potential spaces that meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for gatherings where students would be welcome.
