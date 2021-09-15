MATT RESNICK
THAYER — The Cherryvale/Thayer USD 447 Board of Education is charting a different course when it comes to COVID-19 masking protocols, implementing less restrictive measures than its area counterparts.
Two of its three buildings are grappling with outbreaks, according to Kansas Department of Health and Environment criteria, with five or more cases over a two-week period. Lincoln Central Elementary in Cherryvale is more than double that threshold with 11 active cases, while Cherryvale’s middle school/high school building is sitting at eight.
Additionally, Thayer K-8 has three active cases. Two of the cases are staff, one of whom exposed all 14 students in the school’s second-grade classroom late last week, raising the number of active quarantines in Thayer to 22. In contrast, Lincoln’s 11 cases only resulted in 18 being quarantined.
After frenzied debate at Monday’s regular monthly meeting, the board opted to enact mandatory masking if its student and staff population reaches a 4 percent or higher positivity rate. That figure is two times higher than Superintendent Travis Githens’ recommendation to the board.
The 2 percent threshold was suggested in order to bring USD 447 into COVID-19 protocol uniformity with several other Montgomery County school districts, according to Githens. He noted that they were in the same “jurisdiction” as Coffeyville, Independence and Caney Valley school districts.
The district’s new masking measure takes effect for a minimum of 10 calendar days if triggered, and can only revert back to masks-optional once the building dips under a 2 percent positivity rate. Under Githens’ plan, the two buildings with active outbreaks would have exceeded the 2 percent threshold, while Thayer K-8 is one off.
“The intent of this is not to be punitive, and it’s not to be political or incendiary,” Githens said. “The intent is to keep kids in school. To keep the numbers down.”
Githens likened his role as superintendent to that of a company CEO.
“Things that worry me and keep me up at night is our ability to keep kids in school and learn effectively,” he said. “I’m also concerned with the level of staffing that we may or may not have — depending on the amount of quarantines that we may, or may not face.”
Githens indicated the district had reached a crossroads as it related to updating its COVID-19 protocols, mentioning it would place more pressure on the district if they didn’t act. He said that without more restrictive masking measures, close-contact quarantine cases will “grow exponentially.”
“Doing nothing and just saying ‘no’ is just not a solution,” he said. “And I’m willing to try solutions which could be effective. The premise behind this proposal is to limit quarantines.”
Board member Kevin Crain was among the most vocal critics of Githens’ recommendation. Crain indicated that the district would be out of line if it tried to emulate the protocols of bigger schools such as Coffeyville High. Crain noted that a higher number of cases would be required to activate a 2 percent threshold at larger schools, and that he was not on board with a “one-size-fits-all” approach for USD 447.
“If you’re making $100,000 and get a 2 percent raise, that’s a pretty good raise,” he said, attempting to make an analogy. “If you’re making $10,000 and get a 2 percent raise, it’s not much of a raise.
Board member Gina Booe asked Crain what number he would be happy with.
“I was thinking more around 5 (percent),” he said. “Because I’m afraid if we pass 2 percent, they’re going to be in masks the rest of the year,” he said.
Board member Robert John expressed concern that masks will hinder the natural learning ability of elementary-aged children.
“I don’t think the smaller kids can learn in masks,” John said.
John directed a line of inquiry at Githens, asking the superintendent if he believes masks stop the spread of the deadly virus. John lamented the fact that masks were mandatory last school year, yet COVID-19 is still front and center.
“I believe that they do,” Githens said, also pointing out that the coronavirus’ delta variant is more contagious than previous strains.
During the public forum portion of the meeting, several citizens expressed their frustration with the district’s quarantine policy, which currently does not allow for remote learning. Among those speaking were parents affected by the second-grade classroom exposure. Since the beginning of the school year, 182 district students have been subject to quarantine restrictions.
“We have a room full of people mad at us about the quarantine factor as well,” Githens said, again pointing out that his recommendation was one he believed would put the district on a trajectory to reduced case numbers.
Githens also mentioned modified quarantines utilized by districts such as Chanute USD 413. Although USD 413 now has mandatory masking, its measure allows close-contact exposures to remain at school, with those individuals placed under restrictions that include masking and testing. USD 447 does not utilize the same modified quarantine structure, but does allow close-contact exposures to return after seven days, pending a negative test result — or if they’re symptom-free after 10 days. Additionally, an off-campus site has been set-up as a remote learning structure for the Thayer’s second-grade close-contact exposures.
Githens called it an “unfortunate set of rules that we’re playing by, whether or not we agree or disagree with them.”
“The only thing that keeps us in school is masking or vaccines,” he said. “I’m not proposing either of those; I’m just saying that’s a reality.”
“The problem is the rules we play by are not our own,” Booe said.
“And that’s really the bitter pill to swallow,” Githens said. “And I’m just trying to help us navigate a course forward.”
Githens comment was followed by laughter from Crain.
“So what do you do if this thing lingers on and becomes the mask mandate?” Crain asked. “And then you fall into winter sports where you’re indoors. How’s that play out?”
“Same as it did last year, I guess,” said board president Mark Torkelson.
“Is (2 percent threshold) the magic bullet?” Githens asked. “No, but it’s better than wringing our hands and doing nothing. It’s just a method to try to unify our schools in terms of at least having a unified front.”
John then re-entered the fray, saying that the 2 percent threshold is a crazy number for Thayer because they’re going to be masked all year. He also forcefully told Githens that he’s “out of his freaking mind” if he thinks anyone on the USD 447 BOE doesn’t care as much as board members from the other school districts mentioned during the meeting.
“If the board is not comfortable with 2 percent, and they choose not to pass this — I would entertain, look at something,” Githens said.
Torkelson then made a motion to enact the 2 percent threshold policy, but it failed by a 4-2 margin.
“Show me another school where four (COVID-19 positive) people are going to require the whole school be masked up,” Crain said.
“One in this building took out 15,” Githens said, referring to the staff member who exposed an entire second-grade class. “One positive took out 15, in terms of the quarantine.”
The board ultimately bumped up the threshold to 4 percent and approved the measure, 6-0. Githens lauded the board for taking action.
