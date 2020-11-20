GREG LOWER
For the second year, a Chanute participant has won the title of Kansas Miss Amazing.
Tatianna Legitt, 13, received the 2021 Junior Miss Amazing crown earlier this month in Topeka. In March, Abby Martin received the 2020 Pre-Teen Miss Amazing crown and both are scheduled to compete in the national competition in August.
The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has disrupted the pageant schedule. The third annual pageant was moved ahead from March 2021 and the 2020 winners will be held over until the August competition.
The Miss Amazing competition is geared towards empowering women and encouraging those with disabilities to develop confidence and self-esteem.
The March competition was held at the Emporia High School, but the 2021 competition was held virtually, Tatianna’s mother Elaine Legitt said.
The competition consists of three parts, a passion event instead of a talent event, an introduction and an interview. Interview questions were provided in advance and there was a panel of judges.
Tatianna traveled to Topeka Nov. 7 for the crowning at the Good News Church. The crowning was a socially-distanced, masked event and like the March competition, the competitors each had a volunteer buddy to help them get prepared and to the right place at the right time.
“Being crowned was awesome and it makes me feel good about myself!” Tatianna said. “I also love the other ladies that I have gotten to know.”
Elaine said they found out about the event through a friend and Tatianna competed in March with Abby. The entry fee is five canned goods and titlists are required to make public appearances monthly.
“I am excited about volunteering and making appearances in the community as queen,” Tatianna said. “It makes me feel special to be a part of Miss Amazing!”
Tatianna, who was adopted, has Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and an intellectual development disability. Because of that, she has been affected by bullying, so she wants to educate the community about that issue.
Participants in the pageant include not only those with mental and cognitive disabilities, but also physical disabilities such as blood or pain disorders.
Chanute’s contestants will be reaching out for fundraising and sponsorships from local businesses and organizations to participate in the national pageant.
