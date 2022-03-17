MATT RESNICK
COFFEYVILLE — The prime suspect in the killing of 15-year-old Nasha Gregory is now facing more serious charges.
Treyvin Hayes-Smith was apprehended by the Coffeyville Police Department Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of Gregory, a Chanute High School sophomore. The Coffeyville Police Department initially recommended a primary charge of reckless involuntary manslaughter, along with several other related charges. Hayes-Smith’s record now indicates a charge of second degree murder – unintentional, but reckless.
The Montgomery County Attorney’s Office declined Thursday to confirm if the charge had been upgraded. A spokesperson for the office told The Tribune that she believed the County Attorney’s office was still working on that aspect of the case. A message left for Montgomery County District Attorney Lisa Montgomery was not immediately returned.
The Montgomery County jail confirmed that Hayes-Smith made his initial court appearance Thursday, with bond being set at $100,000 cash or surety.
According to Kansas sentencing statutes, unintentional second degree murder is punishable by up to 190 months in prison and a maximum fine of $300,000. Involuntary manslaughter sentencing guidelines are less severe, but can vary in length due to mitigating factors such as reckless conduct.
The investigation into Gregory’s death continues, with additional arrests and charges expected, according to a press release from the Coffeyville Police Department.
Hayes-Smith is due to return to court at 9 am on March 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.