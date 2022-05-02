GREG LOWER
greg@chanute,com
When Friday’s tornado struck Andover, reminding people of a devastating storm more than three decades earlier, it was also a repeat event for the nephew of a Chanute man.
Jon Pennycuff of the Andover area provided photos of Friday’s funnel cloud to his uncle Bernie Collins of Chanute. Pennycuff also witnessed first-hand the 1991 storm that struck Andover.
Pennycuff lives east of Andover between the town and Augusta, just south of US-400. He estimated that he was four to five miles away from the 13-mile-long path of Friday’s storm.
He said he suffered very little damage to his property, and kept out of the way of the responders to the aftermath.
“I didn’t think I needed to be out in that stuff,” he said.
Friday’s storm was reported at the high end of an EF3 rating on the Enhanced Fujita scale, with winds of 165 miles per hour and a maximum width of
440 yards. More than 1,000 buildings were damaged with 300 to 400 demolished, including a school and YMCA that were both sheltering residents. No deaths were reported and only three injuries.
Three University of Oklahoma meteorology students were killed in a vehicle accident south of the Kansas state line while returning from the Andover storm.
Friday’s storm was smaller than the F5 storm that struck Andover in 1991.
“There wasn’t any comparison at all,” Pennycuff said.
The storm 31 years and three days earlier had a path 46 miles long and 700 yards wide, and killed 17 people with 225 injured.
In April 1991, Pennycuff was a middle-school student attending Bluestem School in the rural community of Leon east of Augusta. At the time of the actual storm, his family was driving to Wichita, and they pulled to the side of the road to watch it cross the highway.
Pennycuff is currently a project manager for PK Safety in El Dorado.
Monetary donations to aid Andover victims may be made on the United Way of the Plains website at unitedwayplains.org/disaster-relief-fund. Checks may be sent to the United Way of the Plains at 245 N. Water St., Wichita, KS 67202. They should be payable to United Way of the Plains, with “disaster response fund” in the memo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.