The Chanute community has done an excellent job of being Santa’s helpers again.  

Christmas Helping Hands has completed its 17th year of serving families in Chanute.

“We never know what we will need or how many we will have, and this year was no exception,” said Marilyn Lock, coordinator. 

Through the generosity of Chanute, all 206 children received gifts for Christmas. 

“It was an awesome experience as we kept getting calls to adopt angels and we ran out of angels,”

ock said. “From putting angels together, filling out requests, delivering angels to various places, receiving gifts, sorting, bagging and helping to distribute gifts, the helpers were busy.”

Helpers included Sheri Calhoon, Judy Chappell, Vickie Gossett, Janice Hazen, Patsy Krokstrom, Cindy Lalman, Susan Lewellen, Julia Peter, Claudine White and Mary Lee Wineinger.  

“Thank you to all who donated money, adopted angels and just gave us moral support — we appreciate you,” Lock said. “Chanute is a terrific community – I’m so glad I live here.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments