GREG LOWER
Saturday was a day of commemoration with observances of the 20th anniversary of terrorist attacks on the US. Chanute Fire Department Lt. and Air Force Master Sergeant Shawn Reinecke was the speaker at the 9/11 annual observance outside of the American Legion building.
Reinecke said the country now faces divisions it has never seen, brought on by social injustice, political partisanship and the pandemic. He remembered seeing the Sept. 11 attacks in high school and his decision to join the Air Force.
“9/11 set the course for my life,” he said.
He cited a quotation from William Shakespeare’s play “Julius Caesar.”
“The evil that men do lives after them; the good is oft interred with their bones,” he said.
The casualties of the war in Afghanistan, the victims of the attacks, the lingering disease from the attacks and the suicides of servicemen add to more than 44,000 American lives, he said.
“We will not soon forget the cost of this war,” Reinecke said.
But the increase of literacy among women and the decrease in infant mortality since the US went to Afghanistan come to 20 lives saved for each life lost, he said.
Reinecke said seeking unity is a challenge.
“We must not let their good only be interred with their bones,” he said.
A firefighter rang the five-five-five bell signal commemorating the loss of a firefighter in the line of duty.
In addition to the American Legion observance, Chanute firefighters held a moment of silence at 9 am Saturday at the flagpole near the plaque memorializing Chanute Firefighter William Waggoner, who died in November 1971.
