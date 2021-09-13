Chanute firefighters, Boy Scouts and members of the American Legion gathered outside the Legion building Saturday evening for commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the US. The ceremony included the ringing of the five-five-five bell, signifying the death of a firefighter in the line of duty. Nearly 3,000 people died when four hijacked jetliners crashed into the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Washington, DC, and in Pennsylvania, including 343 firefighters, 71 law enforcement officers and eight private EMTs.