DONETTA DAVIS
Special to the Tribune
The oldest running World War II celebration in the country is held every year in Arma during the second weekend of August. It was a way to honor local veterans returning home from WWII and has now evolved into a family festival. It is an event that is very familiar to Chanute resident Patty McDonald.
Arma was also known for mining coal. Europeans, Italians, Polish, Slovakian and Balkans all immigrated to this small mining town. Mining Camp 22 is where Patty grew up. Patty’s grandpa, Marceau Maniez, was born in France and traveled by ship to America at the age of three, sitting on his mother’s lap. Patty’s other grandfather, Leo Steinbauer, emigrated from Austria.
Patty’s parents Given and Deloris (Maniez) Steinbauer raised Patty in a family rich in history. By the age of three, Patty was learning to speak German, French and English. Patty’s extended family was proud to speak English and taught Patty to speak English more than the other languages. Patty’s dad Given worked for Pepsi while Patty’s mom worked in Parsons at the Army Ammunition Plant.
Grandpa Steinbauer was Patty’s babysitter. Patty remembers playing under the table while her grandpa and his friends played cards.
Variety of foods
Patty liked helping her grandma Nellie in the kitchen where European dishes, as well as languages, were served. Community members would often go from house to house visiting and eating with friends. Patty remembers thinking she was traveling all through Europe by the different kinds of food she got to taste.
While Patty’s parents would not let her play close to the mines, afraid she might fall through the shaft, she did play with the shale that came from mining. Patty recalls building little towns with shale and how the houses she built looked like the Fred Flintstone’s house. She remembers all the pretty colors of shale and how shale was used on the roads.
Grandpa Steinbauer made wine in great big barrels, and there are pictures of Patty playing amongst the grapes. Grandpa Maniez had a nursery where he would sell flowers and vegetables, putting seeds in envelopes to be mailed off to gardeners all over the US. Planting was a lot of work, and when it started to hail, Patty said it was everyone’s job to cover the beds, saving them from destruction. But once the colorful and beautiful plants came up, all the work was worth it and it became fun.
People came from long distances to the nursery and were often met by a little brown-eyed precocious girl. Patty would shake hands and introduce herself to potential buyers and if the buyers had little kids, it was Patty’s job to make sure they didn’t get in the gardens. Patty remembers her grandpa planting tomatoes, sweet potatoes and other vegetables, as well as a wide range of flowers.
Grandpa bird expert
Patty’s Grandpa Maniez was also an expert on birds and could identify many by just listening to their chirps. He passed all his knowledge of birds and his love of nature to Patty.
One of Patty’s fondest memories was when she named two friendly doves Sammy and Tammy. She said she would put food in her hands and they would eat right out of her hands, but then one day they were just gone. Patty and her grandpa would chew oatmeal, open their mouths and tame birds would fly down and eat the oatmeal right out of their mouths.
Patty started her education in the first grade, and continued it all the way through college. While in high school, Patty was in plays and that opened up a whole new world. Patty’s drama teacher, Karolyn Yocum, was a huge inspiration and made learning fun. Patty remembers Dr. Yocum telling her that school will be a lot of hard work, but it will be worth it and that she’d be proud. That was when Patty decided to go to college and become a teacher.
Patty’s mantra is “He who finds work he loves as much as play is truly blessed.” Patty says that is what she lives by, making everything fun. After graduating from Pittsburg State, she was offered a teaching job at Chanute High School. One of the highlights of that time was that Chanute was one of only two high schools in Kansas with a television journalism class. PCTV showed many events at the school and in Chanute, with shows airing twice a week. Patty also taught theater with plays twice a year and eventually four times a year.
Patty retired having taught at CHS for more than 30 years. Dr. Yocum, who inspired Patty to become a teacher, was there for the retirement party. Patty went to teach for five years at Fredonia High, and she now teaches Developmental Education at Neosho County Community College. She has built a rapport with her students and while some students still don’t like English, they think Patty’s okay. Patty loves to travel and her favorite cruise was to Alaska. She also likes the beauty of Oregon and Washington State. She has traveled to Mexico, Canada, Bar Harbor and Nova Scotia, and would like to go to Paris and see the Eiffel Tower.
Patty has two sons, Matt who works in Chanute for KDOT is married to Jennifer, and Adam who lives in Spring Hill with wife, Leslie. She has grandkids and great-grandkids, and a Bernedoodle named Gus.
