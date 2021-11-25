USD 413 headed into the Thanksgiving break with 20 active COVID-19 cases and 100 individuals under close-contact quarantine protocols.
The district has seen a decrease in cases after it peaked at 30 in mid-November. The Kansas Department of Health Environment reported this week a total of 53 K-12 clusters in the state. KDHE defines clusters as locations having five or more new cases over a 14-day period.
Chanute High School meets that criteria, with seven active student cases and two staff. Chanute Elementary School does as well, with a half-dozen students and three teachers having tested positive. The remaining two active cases are attributed to Royster Middle School students. KDHE also reported Wednesday that the state has registered 2,943 new cases since Monday, with close to a 100 new hospitalizations.
Norman speaks out
Former KDHE secretary Lee Norman confirmed Monday that he had been fired.
“I did not step down voluntarily; I was asked to step down,” Norman told WIBW News. “So no, I wasn’t prepared to do that.”
Norman spent three years in the high-profile role, appearing in many press conferences with Kansas Governor Laura Kelly dating to the early days of the pandemic. Kelly’s office announced the news of Norman’s departure via press release Friday.
“I want to thank Dr. Lee Norman for his service to the people of Kansas these last three years, and particularly for his leadership and his tireless efforts to fight this unprecedented pandemic,” Gov. Kelly said. “From the first confirmed case until today, Dr. Norman has played a vital role within this administration to provide guidance and help steer our state’s response to the virus. His and his team’s work to keep Kansans safe during this once-in-a-century public health crisis has cemented his place as the most consequential Secretary of Health and Environment in Kansas history.”
During the interview, Norman said he was unsure as to what the tipping point was that led to his firing.
“You’d have to ask the governor that, or her staff,” Norman said.
Norman, however, did acknowledge email exchanges with Will Lawrence, the governor’s Chief of Staff, that seemed to have foreshadowed the turn of events. The exchange between the two revolved around public comments made by Norman, which Lawrence felt could undermine the administration’s COVID-19 policy. Norman was asked to scale back on media appearances.
For his part, Norman said he did not believe he was being political.
“It is true that public health is political, but it shouldn’t be as partisan as it has become,” Norman said. “But I think I did rub him the wrong way.”
Norman believes his fundamental difference of opinion with the governor’s office stemmed from transparency.
“I wanted to be more transparent with any information we have, trusting the public to take that information and do what they wish with it,” he said. “I think the governor’s office wanted to script it a little more tightly than that. And I think it worried them that I was going to divulge information that they were just not quite ready to have divulged yet.”
Norman also entered into the fray on social media, expressing his concerns with misinformation, while also engaging with public officials.
“I have basically always said what I wanted to say,” Norman said. “I think it’s really important to state one’s mind.”
Norman’s message to the public is that the pandemic is not over.
“We can’t let our guard down,” he said.
In the end, Norman said he still supports Gov. Kelly, as well as her response to the pandemic.
“I think her response to the pandemic has been a model of success,” he said.
KDHE Deputy Secretary Ashley Goss has been tapped to serve as Acting Secretary until a permanent candidate is appointed. Ximena Garcia, Senior Advisor for COVID-19 Vaccine Equity, is acting State Health Officer and Medicaid Medical Director.
“I want to thank Governor Kelly for the privilege of serving the people of Kansas during this unique, challenging and important moment in our state’s history,” Norman said. “I could not be more proud of each and every staff member at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. For the last two years, they have gone above and beyond facing unimaginable circumstances to create and execute the framework of the Kansas’ COVID-19 response strategy. While leaving was not an easy decision, I have no doubt that the leadership will maintain a seamless continuity of operations as the agency continues its transition from crisis response to steady state.”
