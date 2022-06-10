STU BUTCHER
What’s the best decade for music — the 60s, the 80s, the 2010s?
I say split the difference, the mid-60s to the mid-70s.
There was so much great music during that time. To me, it started out Pop and evolved to Classic Rock in that “decade” — 1964-1973.
When The Beatles and The Beach Boys put out the two-sided 45s of “I Want to Hold Your Hand” and “She Loves You,” and “I Get Around” and “Don’t Worry Baby,” an explosion of sound followed.
In those days we had stereos in our bedrooms, but the biggest percent of music flowed through our ears through transistor (shown) and car radios.
A station in Kansas City, WHB, produced a Top 40 flyer each week (shown). It was available to pick up at Evans Music Store in downtown Chanute, and that we did – religiously.
I’m listing a top 20, then an alternate list of B sides and other songs that I particularly liked that were not necessarily a No. 1.
“God Only Knows” by The Beach Boys tops that grouping. It is often praised as one of the greatest songs ever written and as the Beach Boys’ finest record.
The record was issued as the B-side of “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” in July 1966 and peaked at number 39 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Obviously, the music of that era is timeless, so many of those bands are still touring and playing for devoted fans.
This list shows a trend from The Beach Boys, The Turtles, Herman’s Hermits, to The Doobie Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Led Zeppelin.
Just go to YouTube for an oldies blast to the past.
A nearly worn out 45 is shown of the top choice.
Best of the Best
- 1964-1973
1. Eight Days A Week - The Beatles
2. Wouldn’t It Be Nice - The Beach Boys
3. I’m Into Something Good - Herman’s Hermits
4. Good Lovin’ - The Rascals
5. I Think We’re Alone Now - Tommy James
6. Midnight Confessions - Grassroots
7. California Dreamin’ - Mamas and Papas
8. Happy Together - The Turtles
9. Long Train Runnin’ - The Doobie Brothers
10. Free Bird - Lynryd Skynryd
11. Stairway to Heaven - Led Zeppelin
12. Magic Carpet Ride - Steppenwolf
13. California Girls - The Beach Boys
14. American Woman - Guess Who
15. I Can’t Help Myself - Four Tops
16. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction - Rolling Stones
17. 25 or 6 to 4 - Chicago
18. Five O’Clock World - The Vogues
19. A Horse With No Name - America
20. Do You Believe in Magic - Lovin’ Spoonful
Ten really good songs
Bad to Me - Billy Joe Kramer
I Should Have Known Better - The Beatles
She’d Rather Be With Me - The Turtles
Swayin’ to the Music - Johnny Rivers
Spirit in the Sky - Norman Greenbaum
Get Ready - Rare Earth
Spooky - Classics IV
Colour My World - Chicago
Let’s Lock the Door - Jay and the Americans
Eli’s Coming - Three Dog Night
