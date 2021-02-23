MATT RESNICK
Chanute High School senior Alyssa Andoyo has been named the Kansas Scholastic Press Association (KSPA) Class 3A/4A Student Journalist of the Year.
After receiving a Twitter notification regarding the results, Andoyo initially thought she had not won. Andoyo, also a cheerleader, was shocked when she was recognized at halftime during last week’s Chanute vs. Independence basketball game.
“I accepted I didn’t win it, and for two days I went on like that,” Andoyo said with a chuckle. “I was in disbelief when I found out I won.”
Andoyo, Editor-in-Chief of the student publication The Octave, said it was a grueling submission process. The first step included letters of recommendation, her resume and an essay. She then had to put together a portfolio, and decided the best way to accomplish that was by creating her own website. Her website-portfolio included a collection of writing submissions, editing, photography and design layout amassed over the course of her four years at CHS.
Judges who reviewed her application were impressed with her “solid foundation at this stage of her career,” noting she did a “good job showcasing different tools in the tool belt with writing, photography, design and videography.”
Andoyo said her personal favorite submission was one she penned on toxic masculinity at the high school. Titled “Facing Reality: The impact ‘toxic masculinity’ and ‘jock culture’ has on Chanute High School,” Andoyo said that toxic masculinity is spreading through many high schools, including Chanute.
“For some, it is a paramount issue, but for others, it is part of our school culture that goes unrecognized,” she said. “Whether they are expressed at school or at home, certain ideas are held against males, limiting their mental and emotional development.
“Society has built a status-quo around the old-fashioned idea of men needing to be emotionless and athletic in order to be viewed as truly masculine. Because sports are the archetype of a ‘typical’ teenage boy, males are, traditionally, not expected to do activities otherwise.”
Andoyo went on to discuss other stereotypes associated with male athletes, such as being labeled a jock. Upon publication in the new student magazine The Octave, Andoyo said she received swift reaction from her fellow peers at the school.
“Automatic backlash,” she said. “I didn’t even take like 30 steps outside the door before I heard someone talking about it. And just a lot of hesitancy for everyone to be as honest as they could, and finding a way to work around that.”
Andoyo took what she felt was unjust criticism in stride.
“At the end of the day, I put a lot into that story,” she said.
A native of the Philippines, Andoyo and her family have lived in Chanute since she was 3. While her passion is photography, Andoyo said she plans on attending the University of Kansas and pursuing a degree in the medical field.
She added, however, that she’s still exploring the possibility of pursuing a career in journalism. Andoyo would join her brother at KU, and considers him her biggest inspiration.
“He’s always told me to push myself,” she said, “and to jump at opportunities like this one, which has produced some pretty great results.”
Andoyo said she has enjoyed her duties as Editor-in-Chief of The Octave, and she was an integral part of Chanute’s KSPA State Sweepstakes winning teams the past two years.
Andoyo’s advisor, Dustin Fox, who oversees the student publications, said she’s been dedicated to the journalism program for four years.
“She has so much talent,” he said. “She matches that talent with hard work, and it’s a pretty lethal combination. She’s versatile. She can write, she can draw, take photos. She does a lot of our design, and almost all of our illustration. Anything you need her to do, she’s willing to step up and do it. She’s kind of a jack-of-all-trades.”
Fox was impressed with the initiative Andoyo took in spearheading the change from a student newspaper to a student news magazine this year.
“With COVID, and things like that, Alyssa kind of pushed for a news magazine,” Fox said. “She thought it would be more timely and relevant.”
Fox said he was hesitant to make the switch.
“We had something that was working, and that we were good at,” he said. “But I’m so glad we did it. She’s made it amazing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.