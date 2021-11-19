Former Mayor Jesse Jackson has left a legacy in Chanute, a community he dearly loved.
Jackson’s plaque was the first to be located on Heroes Way. The annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast was his vision and continues to boost the community’s spirit.
Now, Jackson’s family is extending their hero’s legacy, along with his wife Frances, with a forever scholarship at Neosho County Community College.
The family, Brenda J. Greene (daughter), Anthonia Nwandei (great-granddaughter) and Denzel Lee Jackson (great-grandson), provides Jackson’s story.
It’s been more than 40 years since Jesse L. Jackson was elected to the City Commission of Chanute. At the time, he had also been elected to the position of mayor. Added onto the responsibilities of these two roles, Chanute was going through a difficult time. Being a man of faith, he felt that prayer could better help Chanute get through the trying times. He then began the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast.
The breakfast wasn’t the only way Jackson wanted to contribute to his community. He was vocal in volunteering his services to multiple local and national organizations. He also believed that with prayer and volunteering his services, he would help in creating the warm-spirited community Chanute is today.
While Jackson did receive recognition from national organizations, his main concern was his hometown, so he worked with others to get Chanute back on its feet. Even after almost two decades since his passing, there are many who, to this day, continue to speak positive affirmations about Jackson.
In honor of his legacy and commitment to the community, the Chanute Chamber of Commerce coined the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, the Jesse Jackson Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast and held it yearly on the first Thursday of May, which is also the National Day of Prayer.
Since his passing, the Jackson family has decided to keep his legacy alive by creating a scholarship named after Jesse and Frances Jackson. The Jesse L. and Frances Briley Jackson scholarship is a $250 scholarship, open to Chanute High School seniors who plan to be full-time students at Neosho Community County College. With contributions from the Jackson family and the community, the scholarship has been awarded to five students since its inception. Mrs. Jackson volunteered alongside her husband and received accolades for her involvement with NCCC.
The Jesse L. and Frances Briley Jackson scholarship welcomes applicants to apply. What is needed is to continue their commitment to raise $10,000 in two years so it will sustain itself. As a part of NCCC’s development department, the scholarship organizers are asking the Chanute community to help reach the goal of $10,000 by December 2023 (24 months) in order to have the scholarship endowed.
If there is $10,000 in the account, then it is invested and the scholarship fund would come from the interest earned. Any donation is tax exempt as the scholarship is part of the 501(c)(3) donations. Checks are to be made out to NCCC and emphasized in the memo line that the funds are to be used for the Jesse L and Frances Briley Jackson scholarship.
For more information, contact Kelly Colter at NCCC at (620) 717-5907 or Brenda Greene at jacksongreene@hotmail.com
“We truly hope that you will be a part of our journey in reaching the goal of $10,000 by 2023. We’re excited about this new adventure,” Greene said. “As Mr. Jackson would say and do, and that is to end with a Bible verse.”
Colossians 3:12-14:
12 Therefore, as God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience.
13 Bear with each other and forgive one another if any of you has a grievance against someone. Forgive as the Lord forgave you.
14 And over all these virtues put on love, which binds them all together in perfect unity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.