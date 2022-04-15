Stu Butcher
A social media posting from John Bowes not long ago raised the question about New York Yankee star Mickey Mantle’s connection to the local ball field in Katy Park, then called City Park.
Did he hit his first professional homerun here? No, but his first professional game was here on June 14, 1949, playing shortstop for the Independence Yankees.
The post included an accompanying signed photo of Mantle in his Class D team uniform.
In June, it will be 73 years since “The Mick’s” first game in Chanute.
Former Tribune sports editor Jason Peake researched Mantle through a book by John G. Hall, “Mickey Mantle: Before the Glory.”
Regarded as one of the best players to ever play the game, Mantle hit 536 home runs in his career, was voted the American League’s Most Valuable Player three times (1956, 1957 and 1962) and won seven World Series titles before he retired in 1969 as a living legend.
Hall’s book details Mantle’s early life in northeast Oklahoma and his early baseball career that included his time in southeast Kansas.
Mantle was assigned to the Class D Independence Yankees of the KOM (Kansas-Oklahoma-Missouri) League after being signed by the New York Yankees.
Mantle arrived in Chanute on June 13, 1949, to join his teammates, who were playing a series here against the Chanute Athletics.
The next day on June 14, Mantle took the field at Katy Park in his first ever professional baseball game.
He played shortstop and had two hits in four at-bats. He scored three runs and the Yankees beat the A’s 12-2. Mantle’s first homer was a blast at his home field in Independence.
In 1950, Mantle was promoted to the Joplin Miners, where he played just one season. In 1951 , Mantle’s career with the New York Yankees began. The rest is history.
