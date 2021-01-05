GREG LOWER
A former Yates Center resident and Neosho County Community College alumnus has self-published his latest novel as the first in a planned series.
Bill Bush’s “When the Time is Right” is available on Amazon in Kindle and paperback and is the first of his planned mysteries set in Halstead, Kansas. The 189-page novel launched Oct. 24 and won first place in the 2020 Zebulon award from the Pikes Peak Writers contest in the mystery/suspense/thriller category, judged by Becky LeJeune of the Denver-based Bond Literary Agency.
He started the book in 2016 and is near the end of the second book, set in Topeka at a baseball tournament. He has written half of the third book and plans to have them both released in the summer with the fourth book out in the fall.
Bush said the series will progress and is open-ended.
Setting up the murder, laying the red herrings and giving motives to plenty of suspects turned out to be tougher than Bush expected.
“It made my spreadsheet pretty full,” he said.
Bush has written the column “So Many Thoughts, So Little Time” for the Harvey County Independent weekly newspaper since 2013 and his first 100 columns are collected in the book “Maybe I Should Have Hit the Delete Key.”
Bush graduated from Yates Center High School in 1985 and from NCCC in 1987, where he played baseball for two years. He earned a Master’s degree in accounting from Tabor College.
Bush has published his work since 2016, including “Satisfyingly Strange Short Stories” in four Kindle volumes, “Who’s to Judge Another’s Love?” in Kindle, “The Christmas Parade Miracle” and “Hodgepodge of Poetry.”
His other previous publications with his company Snader Publishing in Halstead include the science fiction novels “Earth,” “Ventrix,” “Before Ventrix,” and “Zentron” in Kindle and paperback.
While the science fiction targeted middle-grade readers, Bush said he is marketing the Halstead mysteries for adults or young adults.
“Thought I wanted to try something different,” he said.
Bush said he grew up loving mysteries with Perry Mason and the Hardy Boys.
He also published “Trapped on a Cloud,” “Legend of the Aneeka” and “Ghosts in the Quarry” by his mother Phyllis Roth Lewis and “Eating Crow” by Halstead cartoonist Christian Klopfer.
Bush’s books are available at Tortoise Gallery and MB Studio in Halstead, Faith and Life Books in Newton, and The Bookshelf in McPherson.
Other information is available at billbushauthor.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.