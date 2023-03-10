Neosho County Community College trustees approved increases in tuition, housing, and technology fees Thursday evening.
Trustees approved an increase of $3 per credit hour in tuition and $125 per semester in housing fees during their annual review at Thursday’s monthly meeting.
That brings tuition to $93 per hour and total fees to $35 per credit hour. The college executive committee previously approved the increases.
President Brian Inbody said NCCC is not the highest, but it is in the top three of southeast Kansas community colleges. The increase in student housing goes almost completely to the increase in food prices, he said.
His enrollment report showed that NCCC had eight fewer total students, but an increase of 10 total credit hours from the same time last year. That is a total increase of just 0.07 percent. Inbody said he would take it.
The Chanute campus is up 23.4 percent from the spring of 2022 with 440 total students taking 3,852 credit hours. Ottawa campus enrollment was down 1.3 percent and online enrollment was up 8.87 percent.
In other board action, the trustees approved a bid from Andale Construction for concrete paving at the Mitchell Career and Technology Center parking lot.
The bid was $573,025, mostly because of lower labor costs than the other bidders. Local bidders were above the 1 percent limit that would allow trustees to accept a higher local bid.
The work will begin after the semester and be done over the summer. It will probably take 45 days and be finished by Aug. 1.
The board approved an update in the succession plan if the chief executive is incapacitated. The 2009 board approved the original plan and the updates include short-term and long-term timelines for whether a temporary replacement would be an acting or interim president.
Trustees also approved an update to the resignation policy about proper notification.
The board accepted resignations from Dean of Operations Sudhr Kamath, effective June 29; Director of Outreach and Workforce Development Wendy Rossman, and Court Reporting Coordinator/Technical Education Recruiter Ruthann Benton, both effective March 24; and Safety Officer James “Buzz” Godinez effective July 1. It hired two custodians.
In his other reports, Inbody said that representatives of the Kansas State Board of Nursing were on campus in Ottawa and Chanute last week and their initial report was that the college met all criteria. They listed the college’s strengths, including the longevity of the faculty and the facilities.
The MCTC lounge is now carpeted and has vending machines installed, and the exterior fascia will be redone, Inbody said.
Trustees viewed a video from the college’s YouTube channel on the medical assistant and phlebotomy programs.
