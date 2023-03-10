Trustees 21

Neosho County Community College President Brian Inbody presents achievement coins to four members of the women’s track team who made All-American. From left, Daisy Korir from Kenya and Oklahoma, Landrea Sears from Sedan, Naomi Salil from Kenya, and Delsinay Pena from Topeka.

Neosho County Community College trustees approved increases in tuition, housing, and technology fees Thursday evening.

Trustees approved an increase of $3 per credit hour in tuition and $125 per semester in housing fees during their annual review at Thursday’s monthly meeting.

