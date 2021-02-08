GREG LOWER
HUMBOLDT – Despite delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Humboldt Careers and Technical Education program has completed its latest student-built house.
Instructor Scott Murrow said the program normally has a two-year plan but due to the pandemic, this project ran longer. The house was completed at the end of January and students did a final clean-up last week, but they originally wanted to finish it by the end of May 2020.
The CTE program has constructed several houses in Humboldt. The building trades program started in the 1970s and the construction program trailed off before being revived, Murrow said. The project is funded by the school district and once a house sells, the money goes back into the program.
Murrow said this is the first house he has done with the district, although he has 20 years’ experience in construction and 10 years’ experience in manufacturing, including with Bridgewood cabinets in Chanute.
The project at 512 Osage started with a vacant lot that was donated. Students dug the footing, poured the stem wall and framed the house. About 36 students in the first year of the project did the roofing, installed doors and windows, and put on the siding to close it up against the weather. Last year, 48 students did interior work on the project.
Students also wired outlets and switches, but the plumbing, electrical and the heating, ventilation and air conditioning work was handled by licensed professionals.
The 1,500 square-foot ranch-style house has three bedrooms and two baths. The two-car garage is attached.
Murrow said the living room and dining area are on an open floorplan, and the large galley-style kitchen has a breakfast nook. The washer and dryer are not included, but other appliances are Wi-Fi compatible.
The kitchen has a French door refrigerator and convection air oven with a microwave vent. The dishwasher and garbage disposal are also included, and the utility room has a countertop for folding laundry.
Students worked with the Family and Consumer Science class for the kitchen design, Murrow said. They also researched the Bridgewood website for cabinets, and installed Onyx counters in the kitchen and the walk-in shower of the master bedroom.
Murrow said the house features two-by-six inch walls for better insulation. It also has LED lighting designed to last 50,000 hours (23 years), and a 30-year roof.
Murrow is excited to find out just how energy-efficient the house will be.
Based on an estimate appraisal, the school district is asking $128,700 for the house. More information is available on the Humboldt CTE Facebook page.
Murrow said Humboldt’s class schedule is on an hourly basis. Students had six class periods a day, but travel time to and from the site left 30 to 35 minutes for construction and teaching.
Murrow said he plans to start the next house at the beginning of the next school year. For the rest of this school year, he is getting estimates on materials for the new project.
Students will have other projects for the rest of this year. Potential work includes constructing a ticket booth and roofing for a district office building.
Murrow said Humboldt strives to provide hands-on learning and has a vibrant CTE program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.