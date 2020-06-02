City officials say they are looking into an internal personnel matter involving the animal control officer who is the subject of an online petition.
The petition seeks the removal of animal control officer Bill Penner. The petition started on Change.org on Saturday with a goal of 1,000 signatures, but by Tuesday afternoon had only 230.
The petition states that multiple families have come forward and made statements in regards to Penner luring their animals out of their yards. It also said there have been multiple occurrences where he was caught on camera attempting to coerce animals off their owner’s property and that he has been stalking, trespassing and harassing animal owners, or shutting off his body camera illegally on active complaint calls.
Interim City Manager Todd Newman said there have been a couple of complaints, but he has received no video. He said he does not know how many of the signatures are from Chanute residents.
