ERIC SPRUILL
Jeff De La Torre’s coaching career came full circle on Friday night as his Fort Scott Tigers basketball team took on the Chanute Blue Comets.
De La Torre graduated from Chanute in 1990 and after graduating from Pittsburg State, started his coaching career at Yates Center. He moved to Fort Scott in 2000 when he became the head basketball coach. In July 2019, De La Torre was named the school’s athletic director. With his son Jacob being a senior, he decided he would coach basketball one more year. Friday night marked the last regular-season game as a coach for the former Comet.
“It is kind of ironic. I didn’t even think about it at the beginning of the season. It’s kind of a neat thing, I guess, the way it worked out. The last home game was kind of a tough deal, but for the last regular-season game to be here is kind of neat,” De La Torre said. “Not really any emotions. This is a little different, it’s not really emotional, it’s more enjoyable to be playing somewhere I am so familiar with. I know a lot of people in the stands. I am more focused on getting a win tonight to get us ready for the playoffs next week.”
Chanute defeated Fort Scott and both teams finished 7-13 and are in the same Class 4A sub-state. Chanute, seeded 13, goes to Ottawa, 16-4, seeded 4, at 7 pm Wednesday. Fort Scott, seeded 12, goes to Independence, 13-7, seeded 5, at 7 pm Wednesday.
Chanute and Fort Scott could meet again, but only if both would get upsets on the road.
De La Torre said he is ready to devote all of his time to being an athletic director.
“It should be much easier because from November through March I have to coach practices every day and we have games twice a week,” he said. “It’s been kind of difficult to do.”
He was glad he was able to coach his two sons. His youngest, Jacob, is a senior on the Tigers basketball team. His oldest son Kaleb hit more 3-pointers than anyone in Fort Scott history during his basketball career. But he also excels on the diamond. After playing two years at Neosho County Community College, he is now a senior at South Alabama. He started all 56 games last season for the Jaguars, batting .301 with 15 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 37 RBIs, 40 runs scored, and .391 on-base percentage.
“It’s really cool. I was fortunate enough to be able to coach my oldest son, too. But it’s really special and something I really looked forward to. It’s hard to believe this is the last one. Jacob only has a few more games, but it’s been a good ride and it’s been fun.”
