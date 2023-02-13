MATT RESNICK
Potential changes to the USD 413 summer school program could soon become a reality.
During the Feb. 6 Board of Education meeting, Assistant Superintendent Matt Koester said that he and Taryn Sigler, After School program coordinator, have explored ideas that offer greater flexibility to students and staff participating in the program.
“Our whole discussion was about carrying our after school program to the summer time and redesigning our summer learning program to be more week-by-week based,” he said.
The program is straightforward, with little wiggle room.
“You signed up, and you kind of have to commit as a teacher and a student to 20 days in July, all four weeks,” Koester said, adding that the format has grown stale and that a switch to themed units over an eight-week period is a likely scenario. “We talked a lot about the idea of doing weekly themes and allowing kids and adults to have more flexibility in offerings, and making summer learning a little more fun while still (hitting) the objectives.”
Koester added that the focus should be on providing experiences as opposed to just seat time.
“This could be a huge change in our summer learning program that we’re looking forward to,” he said. “Taryn and I will continue working on that to create the best situation that we can for our kids this year.”
In response to a question by board member Cassie Cleaver, Koester elaborated on the eight-week window, which would cover the entirety of June and July.
“But you would not have to choose all eight weeks,” he said. “If we can get it all planned to where it’s kind of thematic, you can choose to do the baking and cooking unit theme for Week 2 of June, but not come back until Week 1 of July. Or, you may not come back at all, depending on what the themes are and how it fits people’s schedules.”
Koester and Sigler will seek community input as they put the wheels of the plan in motion.
“We’ll be working to engage as much of the community as possible in that process,” he said, adding that the feedback will help to shape the themes.
Board President Brad LaRue approved of the overhaul.
“It’s a diversified learning opportunity, so that’s a good deal,” he said.
Board member Jeff Caldwell was also pleased with the creative approach.
“I appreciate that you’re being open-minded about it and looking for fresh opportunities for how we can do things differently and better,” he said. “We want to be mindful of that ability to look at the program and figure out how to make it better.”
Superintendent Kellen Adams also supports the proactive measures.
“I’m very thankful that we are again thinking outside the box,” he said. “We look at programs and say ‘hey, how can we do this better, how can we serve kids more?’”
Adams said the plan would move the program from a “remediation mindset” to one that accentuates student enrichment thro
“Because let’s face it – forcing kids to come back to school for (four straight) weeks of remedial-type work is not exactly the most motivating thing,” he said, noting that it’s a tough sell for students and adults alike.
Topeka trip
During his January trip to the Topeka statehouse for Advocacy Day, Adams participated in a number of enlightening meetings and seminars.
While present for the two-day event, Adams said that he participated in an introductory-level course on relation-building with the Kansas legislature.
One of the workshops focused on strategies designed to engage with politicians outside of your area.
“(Politicians) are human beings, too, but it’s different than building a relationship with someone that lives in the same town as you,” he said. “So it was helpful for me to hear the tips and tricks on how to build meaningful relationships with a legislature that doesn’t live in your area.”
Adams was also briefed on the direction that the K-12 house committee is likely to proceed in the coming months.
“I think the emphasis is absolutely going to be on school choice and parents’ rights,” he said. “So it was good for me to hear about that.”
Adams said he also attended an Advocacy Day session designed to spruce up media skills.
“That was helpful for me,” he said.
“Whether that’s a relationship with the (local) media or whoever decides to call me next week.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.