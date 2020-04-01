Woodson County Emergency Management announced that county’s third positive case of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Details on the individual cases were not available. The individuals were in quarantine and the health department in Woodson County is working to investigate the cases and contact those who had contact with the individuals with the virus.
The Woodson County Sheriff’s Department also asked that “all criminal activity come to a halt” because of the virus.
“It is very close quarters in our jail, and we do not want to have more people than necessary. If you feel like you are getting ready to commit a crime, please call us at (620) 625-8640 instead so we can talk you out of it because we don’t want you in here as much as you don’t want to be in our jail,” a note on the sheriff’s Facebook page noted. “On a side note it is a crime to steal someone else’s toilet paper (please don’t do this).”
