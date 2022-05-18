GREG LOWER
The new directors of FireEscape Coffeehouse and youth ministry took a long journey to reach Chanute, and 7,750 miles doesn’t begin to cover it all.
Over nearly two decades, Cain and Karen Coulton navigated lockdowns, supply failures, a pandemic and immigration issues.
The journey began in 2003, when the band Detour 180 from New Zealand performed at a festival in Neodesha.
“We fell in love with their music,” Marilyn Harms said.
She and her husband, Mark, helped organize FireEscape, which began in 1998 on 14th Street. It moved to its current location at the corner of Main and Forest in 2000.
The corner was a place where teenagers “dragging Main” on Friday and Saturday evenings would turn on their route, and the Harms’ daughter set up a coffee stand there.
“Everything was happening down here,” Mark said.
The Harms and another couple helped establish FireEscape as a positive place for high school and college-age youth to gather.
The Harms asked Detour 180 to perform, and they came in March 2004.
The band formed in 2002, but Cain had visited the US since he was 16 on vacations with his mother. The FireEscape became a sanctuary where the band could crash in apartments over the coffee house between performances.
The band ended in 2008. Cain and Karen moved back to New Zealand, expecting to return to the US in a year or two.
But they said God had other plans.
“It was really clear that America was where we’d end up, but it would be His timing,” Karen said.
They continued to return to Chanute for visits.
“We adopted them and they adopted us,” Marilyn said.
The Coultons visited in 2009, 2013, 2017 and for Christmas 2018, when they decided to relocate.
New Zealand is in the Pacific Ocean of the southern hemisphere, and is very definitely not Australia. New Zealand consists of three islands east of the Australian continent and the Coultons lived in Silverdale, a community in the Auckland metropolitan area on the north side of the north island. With a population of 60,000, Auckland is the most populous city.
Besides coming from a populated area in a hemisphere where the seasons are reversed, the Coultons also came to the Great Plains from a mountainous area near the coast.
First they had to clear immigration paperwork. The US conducts a lottery to fast-track visas from countries that have low immigration, and 50,000 names are drawn out of 4 million applicants.
If either of them were drawn, the whole family could come to Chanute. Neither were chosen the first year, but the second year both were picked against the odds.
“There’s a lot of zeros after the decimal,” Karen said.
They had to deal with the lockdowns imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and disposed of two-thirds of their belongings before selling their house and traveling across the ocean.
The distance from New Zealand to Chanute is 7,746 miles. The Harms said the flight takes 20 hours, and the Coultons said it took 30 hours from the time they left their house in New Zealand to when they reached Kansas City.
“If only you could do it in a straight line,” Karen said.
They arrived in Chanute in October, but even then the trip was not over. The shipping container with the rest of their belongings became delayed off the coast of California.
“Had a little vacation in California without us,” Karen said, adding that their things finally arrived in March.
The Coultons have three daughters, ages 14, 12 and 6, who attend Chanute Christian Academy. In New Zealand, where the south has the colder climate and the north is warmer, they seldom had snow, so Kansas’ recent winter was a new experience.
Although Cain and Karen lived through a Nashville heat wave, the summers in New Zealand are more temperate and this spring has already been warmer.
“Our kids haven’t had an American summer yet,” Karen said.
The Coultons have booked three performances, June 12 and 26 and July 23. The first will be a violin and flute duo with piano accompaniment performing an eclectic mix including classical. The second act is a mother-daughter trio from Nashville, and the July 23 show will be Christafari, a reggae band that was the FireEscape’s first show in 1998.
They also have other plans for the location. Cain said they want to take one project at a time, so this summer they will renovate the entryway and next year they will upgrade the concert hall.
They are aware of the historic nature of the FireEscape buildings and want to modernize the inside while preserving the outside, Cain said. The corner building was constructed in 1903 as a retail business and became Koch Furniture store. It was later a fitness center and wrestling practice gym.
The building on the east side was once Main Street Theater.
They said the coffee house is secondary to why they are here.
“Friday and Saturday nights are what we exist for,” Karen said.
The FireEscape is a non-denominational youth ministry and non-profit. The board is made up of members of different churches.
“It’s all about youth,” Mark Harms said.
He was attracted to the Coultons from the get-go, although they had other directors, he said.
“It’s a couple ministry,” he said, not a one-person ministry.
The Harms will remain as executive directors and they want the FireEscape to continue.
“It’s our legacy,” he said, and he wants the building to be remembered as the FireEscape and not as a furniture store.
