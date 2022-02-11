GREG LOWER
Work has started on Neosho County Community College’s new career center, but a measurement error has caused a design revision.
The college president updated trustees on several construction projects at Thursday evening’s monthly meeting, including work at the Mitchell Career and Technology Center.
“We’ve never done one of these without a crisis,” President Brian Inbody said. “Every one of these projects, you get a little ‘What now?’ call.”
Demolition has started, along with cutting the concrete floor.
“Nothing like rubble,” Inbody said. “The price of progress.”
The error caused a classroom to be moved to an area left unplanned, but a wall has been relocated enough to include a supporting pillar that would have been in the middle of a corridor.
Fundraising has moved to the $1,000 to $10,000 level of donations, and Inbody said the college is requesting $500,000 in SPARK funding for construction and furniture. A decision will come in April on the request and the funds must be spent this year.
New turf is going into the baseball field, Inbody said, and the softball field is being prepped for its new turf. The baseball field is supposed to be playable next weekend and the softball field will be complete about three weeks later. Funding for the turf project is coming from student fees, not from tax dollars.
Some of the old turf will be used at Chanute schools.
Among other projects, Chanute officials have approved plans for a greenhouse, to be delivered in May, and Inbody reported on development of the sonography program at the Ottawa campus.
“It’s going to be a busy, busy summer,” he said.
Enrollment has increased for the spring semester, the president told trustees.
Inbody reported overall enrollment is up 0.8 percent overall, including an increase of 14.38 percent at the Chanute campus and 22.15 percent for out-of-district, off-campus students.
The report showed 1,478 total students taking 13,461 credit hours. The Chanute campus has 372 students while the Ottawa campus has 310. Enrollment online and at the Ottawa campus was down.
Legislative funding will be uncertain until the budget report comes out of committee March 3, but proposals include $6 million for community colleges, including $4 million for general education, Inbody said. Another proposal is $15 million for one-time projects at two-year colleges and $2.5 million for high school CTE programs.
In other reports, Technology Director Sudhir “Sunny” Kamath, who has been at NCCC for about four months, gave the 2021 year tech report.
Technology Services is at a 60 percent staffing level, he said. In November, Stoltz Hall suffered a computer outage due to a power surge, followed later in the month by another outage from Windows updates.
Kamath also discussed cybersecurity and said a third-party audit is scheduled for the first week of March. There were five minor incidents in 2020, he said.
Treasurer Sandi Solander reported that the college started with $8.5 million and finished with $12.3 million, partly due to a second-half general fund payment of $82,000 and ad valorem tax payments.
The trustees’ main action was to schedule their spring retreat for June 15-16. As consent agenda items, they accepted the resignations of Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach Jason Deel, Head Volleyball Coach Marisa Compton, and part-time CLC Associate Aaron Clover. They accepted the retirements of Allied Health Director Tracy Rhine, Administrative Assistant Mary Barr, and Bart Chaney with STARS Student Support Services. Trustees hired Chelsie Harris as Upward Bound administrative assistant and Kaylin Fritts as part-time administrative assistant to the Ottawa Campus and Online Campus dean.
