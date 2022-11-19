The final chapter of Playmakers bar and grill came to a close Friday evening.
Owner Earl Bartholomew told The Tribune on Thursday that he was contemplating legal action against the city of Chanute in hopes of halting a planned demolition of the structure.
The former Main Street mainstay was destroyed by fire in July 2021. Bartholomew’s grand ambitions of rebuilding the establishment were dashed by Monday’s narrowly-passed city commission vote to demolish the remaining structure in its entirety.
Bartholomew said that he has retained Iola-based attorney Daniel Schowengerdt, and that a meeting with city officials had taken place Thursday afternoon.
“We’re in negotiations with the city,” Bartholomew said. “An injunction could soon follow, depending on when talks break down between me and the city with my lawyer.”
Located on the corner of Main and Evergreen, Playmakers had been undergoing repair for several months by Neodesha-based Martin Construction. Bartholomew said he plans to file suit against the company for alleged breach of contract. Martin Construction owner Matt Martin told the Tribune that he’s likely planning to sue Bartholomew as well.
Vote on code
violation, demolition
Passed by a 3-2 margin, commissioners found that Bartholomew remained in violation of city code after failing to produce a previously-requested letter of credit for repairs. Commissioners sought the letter as a way to ensure that Bartholomew could cover the costs associated with demolition if repairs were not completed by a set date.
“The consensus from the commission was for Earl to bring a letter of credit for $40,000. Once he brought the letter of credit, there was a phase approach for work to be completed,” said City Manager Todd Newman. “There were three phases of completion and Earl didn’t fulfill any of those phases.”
The vote effectively rejected Bartholomew’s request for an extension to allow him more time to secure the bond. Newman said that he previously recommended that commissioners vote to demolish the structure.
“My recommendation two meetings ago was to tear down Playmakers,” he said, noting that he had run out of patience with Bartholomew. “It’s been roughly 16 months and there has been no action on the building. It caught on fire July (2021), and here we are Nov. 17 and there’s been no work performed on the building. So it was time for it to come down.”
During his interview with The Tribune, Newman noted that taxpayers will be on the hook for the demolition bill.
“It will cost taxpayers money,” Newman said.
While the total cost of demolition and clearing of the area could range into six figures, Newman said he didn’t have those details.
“I do not know at this time, not until we start to get into it,” he said. “We’re doing it in-house and didn’t go out for bid. So it will be strictly what we come across from start to finish.”
City workers could be seen working around the building Tuesday.
“We’ll be tearing the building down with a track hoe. We’ll have (that) piece of equipment and several dump trucks, and will run daily totals,” Newman said.
The ordinance takes effect upon publication and the vote was to publish as soon as possible. Newman added that the timetable is dependent on manpower and cooperation from mother nature, but estimated that demolition will take a week to fully complete. The city appears to be moving at lightning-speed with its plans.
“We’re down there getting stuff ready to demo,” Newman said. “It just depends on how many guys we have on it.”
Mayor Jacob LaRue voted in favor of the demolition. LaRue told The Tribune that commissioners have spent ample time discussing plans for the rebuild, but that those plans have fallen apart at every stop.
“In good faith, the city kept moving forward. My position was to keep moving forward and give (Bartholomew) an opportunity,” LaRue said. “Then, I was kind of tired of having the same conversation every two weeks.”
LaRue echoed Newman’s sentiments that 16 months was sufficient time for Bartholomew to get his house in order.
“My goodness, yes. I believe it was laid out in black and white of what we were asking for. It was very fair to both parties, what was being asked,” LaRue said. “We had to foot the bill because promises were not kept on the other party’s end.”
LaRue said he was unsurprised by the dissent on the vote, as commissioners Phil Chaney and Sam Budreau were opposed to the motion for demolition.
“It’s a pretty big deal. It’s probably one of the bigger things we’ve voted on this entire year,” he said. “There’s a lot to contemplate.”
LaRue noted that he sympathizes with taxpayers regarding the future bill, but placed the blame squarely on Bartholomew. LaRue pointed to fellow commissioner Tim Fairchild’s public overtures to Bartholomew for the letter of the credit.
“It sucks that now this has to be footed by the taxpayer,” LaRue said. “You and I, for someone else’s mistake.”
Bartholomew admitted that the process has been slow-going and that the remaining structure “looks like crud.”
“I’d be more than glad to finish my project. It’s an 8,000 square-foot building that’s being redone — not a small house,” he said, further noting that the building is close to 100 years old. “I want to rebuild and reopen Playmakers.”
SBA loan and insurance payout
Bartholomew took out a $500,000 federal Small Business Administration loan. He largely declined to discuss the loan, but did confirm the amount. While he said he did not request “any amount,” the total award was $1.5 million less than what Bartholomew sought.
“I’m not going to comment on that. That’s not anybody’s business,” Bartholomew said.
Bartholomew sidestepped questions related to the whereabouts of the money or how it was spent.
“No comment at this time,” Bartholomew said.
Bartholomew said that his finances have been publicly aired by various media entities.
“I’m tired of talking about my finances,” he said. “I got a $500,000 business loan (for) one of my businesses.”
Bartholomew also received a $300,000 insurance payout for the Playmakers fire, which he said was deemed a total loss.
“The ($300,000) paid off my notes,” Bartholomew said, adding that $120,000 was dispersed to the city’s Revolving Loan fund, while the remaining amount went to an undisclosed bank.
“The city signed off on the check,” he said.
Winding saga
The twists and turns leading to this point have been numerous. Bartholomew, however, does not believe he received a fair shake with Monday night’s vote. The city originally found Playmakers in violation of multiple city codes in January.
“In this day and age, you don’t snap your fingers and get anything accomplished,” he said.
Bartholomew disputed claims that he has not made a good-faith effort in his dealings with city officials and contractors.
“I have tried to meet the deadlines they have put before me. I worked my ass off to do this,” he said.
A two-story portion of the building was demolished shortly after the fire, leaving the basement open and the interior of the west portion exposed. City officials told Bartholomew to get concrete poured as the first phase of the three-phase renovation. That has yet to transpire.
“The irony of this whole situation is that the cement guys called me today and said they’re running ahead and could pour the cement (the city) tore out today,” Bartholomew said. “That’s the irony of the whole situation.”
Bartholomew acknowledged that commissioners have made concessions during the ordeal.
“They have (given) me some leniency with some things. But after COVID-19, it was very hard to get anything accomplished,” he said. “I feel they have treated me unfairly due to that.”
Bartholomew indicated that the city is utilizing tax dollars to wage its battle against him.
“I don’t have the ability to snap my fingers and have carpenters at my beck and call,” he said. “It’s very hard to get carpenters — ones that you can trust.”
The city is not looking out for the best interest of its citizens, Bartholomew said, referencing the commission’s critique of Playmakers as posing a safety hazard.
“They keep talking about how they’re trying to protect the citizens,” Bartholomew said. “But on the same token, I’m a citizen of Chanute and have brought businesses to town.”
He added that he employed 33 individuals on Main Street, and that the fire put him out of business.
“I had not got a lick of help from the city of Chanute other than them tearing me down,” he said, adding that he’s been a local entrepreneur since the early 1980s.
“I’ve been self-employed since I was 20,” he said.
Bartholomew vs Martin Construction
Bartholomew said that the payment demands made by Martin Construction were not in line with the scope of the project.
“I am assuming that he’s going to sue me because he kept demanding money,” Bartholomew said of Matt Martin.
Martin told The Tribune that he received a $15,000 deposit from Bartholomew to begin the project, followed by a $30,000 progress payment.
“Which went to labor and materials,” Martin said.
Martin indicated that he had been seeking roughly $40,000 from Bartholomew to continue work. That figure included work that had already been completed, as well as projected costs for the next phase of the project.
“He failed to make the next payment of $39,558.67 to Martin Construction — which was to get the back slab poured, pay us some profit, and keep moving forward,” Martin said.
Bartholomew said he requested a breakdown of how the $45,000 was spent, but that a definitive answer from Martin was not forthcoming.
“If the (amount) is going to change, they have to come to you and change the bid and he never did,” Bartholomew said, while declining to disclose the originally agreed upon amount of the contract with Martin Construction. “I don’t care to air my dirty laundry I guess, (but) I am filing a lawsuit against him. We’re waiting on the amount of damages.”
Bartholomew said Martin Construction was initially contracted exclusively for concrete work.
“That’s what we started with. I told him at one point that if we need to get some bids going, you could have the whole job — it might get you through the winter,” Bartholomew said. “There was no agreement saying that he had the (whole) job.”
Bartholomew added that Martin failed to complete the initial phase as set forth by the city.
Martin reply
Martin told The Tribune that his company ceased work on the project in mid-September due to non-payment from Bartholomew.
“We were billing for concrete and some of our profit, and money to move forward,” Martin said.
Martin further confirmed that he’s assessing his options and that legal action against Bartholomew is on the table.
“I’ve got to get all the numbers figured out. He owes us for rent on our welder. We got the plumbing done for him — all that stuff he owes us for,” Martin said, adding that they had completed other work related to rebar and stem walls. The rebar was removed earlier this week by city workers as they prepare for the demolition.
Martin said that the company has concrete forms still in the building.
“So we can’t use them on another job,” he said. “Our forms are set up over there and we have other (projects) to complete.”
Bartholomew claims that those are rightfully his materials.
“I had already paid for that slab to be poured, and (Martin) did not fulfill his written contract,” Bartholomew said. “He was wanting more money to move on, but was paid in advance. I don’t know how he thinks he’s owed anything.”
Martin said that a timeline for completion was never broached, but that he was under the impression the job would take him through the winter months.
“Once we started, the timeline was determined by the city,” Martin said. “So I (staffed) up and was trying to make the timelines work for what we were allotted.”
Martin said that his company essentially reached all of its target objectives as set forth by the city.
“We were dang close until (Bartholomew) couldn’t pay,” he said. “I had to commit a crew to it to achieve the guidelines for the city.”
Martin said that Bartholomew was unprepared from the get-go.
“We showed up (in June) and it wasn’t ready. He was supposed to have the footings exposed,” Martin said.
Martin believes he was conned by Bartholomew and “lured” into the bid under false pretenses.
“He said only 10 feet of it needed to be built, or something like that. When we got everything exposed, we had to redo footings all the way around there,” Martin explained.
Due to his understanding that the job would extend through the winter months, Martin said he declined other job offers.
“We didn’t take any other jobs because we thought we had this one lined up all winter long,” Martin said.
Martin noted that his company only has one other project currently, related to a home in Chanute that has fire damage.
“We got screwed because we’re about done with the house and we have nothing else lined up,” he said.
To add insult to injury, Martin said he was made aware that Bartholomew had been contacting other companies behind his back to pour concrete while using the company’s forms.
“We had it set up so we could pour it when he paid us. But I had recently found out that he had been contacting other companies to try to come in and pour it using my forms,” Martin said. “Solely because he couldn’t pay his bill. Everything we performed was top-notch and passed inspections with flying colors.”
Bartholomew circled back to his claim that those were his materials.
“I paid him for it. In the bid it says ‘materials and labor,’” he said, clarifying that “some” materials belonged to him. “When the slab is due to be poured and he says he can’t pour it due to lack of money — I’ve already paid for that slab to be poured. So why hasn’t the slab been poured and why do I have to pay more money to get it poured?”
Martin also said that Bartholomew told city commissioners that he had paid him the money to pour the concrete, which Martin called a lie.
“It was the furthest thing from the truth,” he said.
Martin said that he was told after the fact that Bartholomew has a penchant for non-payment.
“After it was said and done, then all of the sudden people come out of the woodwork and said, ‘Yeah, that’s what he does,’” Martin said, noting that he should have heeded early warnings about Bartholomew’s alleged reputation. “There had been quite a few people that stopped by (Playmakers) and told me to get my money up front.”
Martin said he made upwards of 20 attempts to reach Bartholomew by phone to discuss the requested payment, with little success.
“He did not stay in touch or let me know what was going on,” Martin said. “He told me, ‘Tell your guys what I tell my guys. If they can’t go without a check, they don’t need a job.’ I said that’s not how I work.”
Martin said his company has poured its resources into Playmakers.
“Theoretically, I haven’t billed him for a dime of profit,” Martin said. “We’ve put all our money into his project. I greatly need the money to keep moving. We were doing everything over and above for him, and I wish he had just been an upstanding guy and paid his bills.”
Martin said that he’s still going to give Bartholomew one final opportunity to pay what he owes — a final bill amount that he was not prepared to disclose.
“After that, then I’m going to have to do something,” Martin said of potential litigation. “From what I’ve been made aware of, he didn’t pay his contractor that redid (Playmakers) basement either.”
Unfair treatment?
Bartholomew’s sister Mary James came to his defense, noting that she penned an email that was sent to KOAM-TV.
“I decided it’s time people know what’s going on in Chanute,” James told The Tribune.
“It is profoundly disturbing to know that our city can destroy property so easily,” James said in the email.
James further noted that Bartholomew has been present at meetings to apprise commissioners of updates on the project.
“The commission has been very disrespectful and borderline bullied him because progress has not been made as quickly as they thought it should be,” she said, calling the city’s treatment of her brother “ridiculous.”
“He’s put money into that building,” she said. “They’re tearing it down and it’s a sound building.”
James seemed to acknowledge the lack of headway made on the building.
“Even though he hasn’t made progress on it in the timely manner that (the city) wanted him to, they are not really giving him a chance,” James said.
Bartholomew
business dealings
• Earl and Melissa Bartholomew opened Uncle Geezo’s BBQ and Booze at 33 W. Main on Oct. 31, 2008.
• In January 2013, they operated Mel’s Southside Tavern at 9 S. Santa Fe, but in May 2015, it closed due to a dangerously unstable wall. The structure was demolished in September 15, and the following month they announced they would take over operation of Benchwarmers sports bar and rename it Playmakers.
• The business, then at the current location of K’s Place, was closed by the Kansas Department of Revenue in July 2018 for nonpayment of payroll taxes.
• The Bartholomews previously operated Mel’s and Oddfellas at Main and Evergreen and in September 2017 added outdoor seating. Those businesses closed in early 2018 and the location later reopened as Playmakers.
The fire happened July 20, 2021, and the east side of the building was demolished Aug. 16, 2021.
Note: Greg Lower contributed to this report.
