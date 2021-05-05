MATT RESNICK
The highly-decorated Chanute High School journalism program has achieved a rare feat by winning its third consecutive State championship.
Students from 66 schools competed in 25 categories and classifications, as CHS (102 points) edged out Bishop Miege (101) for the top prize. The point total shattered the previous Class 4A all-time mark (84), set last year by Chanute. Chanute’s powerhouse journalism program has also notched six runner-up finishes since 2011.
In addition to the team championship, CHS senior Alyssa Andoyo bookended her prep career with an overall individual State championship. Having previously won as a freshman, Andoyo captured first place this year in the category of Digital Illustration. Also earning first-place hardware for Chanute were Megan Kueser, Riley Goracke, Nathan Stanley, Mia Godinez and Katelyn Caldwell. The school now boasts 36 individual State champions since 2010.
“It was a total team effort,” said CHS school journalism advisor Dustin Fox, in a press release. “The contributions we had from all of our student-journalists were incredible. From our experienced veterans like Alyssa Andoyo, whose entries earned us 20 points, to first-year journalists like Megan Kueser, who totaled 16 points, we had kids step up, put in the work, and create incredible entries.”
In a separate interview with The Tribune, Fox said winning the State championship in record-setting fashion was “special.”
“I’m really proud of the effort our kids put into the entries,” he said. “We had 17 kids who placed at State, with 27 different entries. And both of those are records for us. It took every single one of those entries, having won State by a single point. If any one of those kids doesn’t produce the entry they produced, we don’t come out State champions. It’s pretty cool to know that it took all of us to get it done.”
Andoyo has had a monster year, having previously been named Kansas Class 4A Student Journalist of the Year, and also recently being awarded Graphic Illustrator of the Year.
“It’s definitely been a long road, and it’s all come full-circle,” Andoyo told The Tribune.
Andoyo’s first-place entry in Graphic Illustration was related to teen pregnancy. Decisions on the topic are made by Kansas Scholastic Press Association (KSPA). For the photo, Andoyo borrowed a “baby bump” that simulates a pregnant belly from a CHS teacher and then had a friend wear it. After taking the photo, she edited it to add texture, among other things.
Andoyo said she’s learned a lot from Fox’s class over the years.
“He really shows you how much he believes in you and emphasizes your potential,” she said. “And that helps you to believe in yourself and gain that self-confidence. He’s a positive leader all-around.”
“It was an incredible job by Alyssa,” Fox said. “I’m happy for her that she was able to get another State title to close out her career.”
A first-year student of Fox’s class, junior Megan Kueser, tallied 16 points for CHS in the State competition. Kueser notched a first-place finish in the category of Sports Photography and a pair of runner-ups in Student Life Photography and Nature Photography.
“It was unexpected for sure,” Kueser said. “It was my first year competing and some of my pictures were pretty last minute. So it was pretty cool to come out with a first-place and two second-place entries.”
Kueser’s first-place Sports Photography entry was snapped at a college softball game. The picture is of an Allen County Community College pitcher delivering a pitch.
“That was a really fun shot to take,”she said. “I hadn’t done much with baseball or softball before, so it was a little bit of a learning curve.”
Her second-place image for Nature Photography involved the burning of brush on her family’s pasture.
“I was waiting until it was time to do that, and once it was, I just kind of planned it out with the lighting and setting,” she said. “And it turned out about how I was expecting.”
For her other second-place photo, the KSPA prompt was “colors and light.” For this, Kueser chose to take photos of the recent CHS prom dance. She said she had to get outside of her comfort zone on that one.
“I don’t usually do a lot of indoor stuff,” she said. “It’s a lot harder to get the lighting right on indoor pictures.”
Despite this being her first year enrolled in the class, Kueser has long considered photography to be a favorite hobby.
“I started taking pictures for 4-H in third grade and having them judged at the (county) fair,” she said. “I’ve been learning a lot this year, just going out and practicing and having fun.”
Kueser said Fox’s class has opened her eyes to other areas of journalism.
“Outside of photography, I’ve been able to learn more about graphic design and writing,” she said. “So I think I’m going to try to learn about some of the other parts of a newspaper next year.”
Kueser is aiming to follow in Andoyo’s footsteps, as she has her sights sets on Student Journalist of the Year.
“She’s been incredible for us all year long as a photographer,” Fox said. “To come out with a State title and two State runner-ups is pretty special.”
Fox also lauded the team of Mia Godinez and Katelyn Caldwell for their first-place entry in the category of Theme and Graphics.
“Both (juniors) are first-year journalism kids as well,” Fox said. “Just to see their improvement from when they started to their State entry is pretty special.”
Fox also mentioned Davey Hight, who placed fifth in Video PSA.
“He’s a kid who has put in a lot of work and I’m really proud of him. The two points he earned, you can look at that as the two that ended up winning us the State title.”
Now in his 13th year as journalism class instructor/advisor, Fox reflected back on his time in the position.
“I remember that first group of kids,” he said. “I had nine kids in journalism that first year and had to recruit five of them. (I’m) just really proud to see the effort all of those kids have put in over the years and make the program what it is now.”
CHS State results
• 1st- Alyssa Andoyo (Digital Illustration)
• 1st - Megan Kueser (Sports Photography)
• 1st - Mia Godinez & Katelyn Caldwell (Theme & Graphics)
• 1st - Riley Goracke (Editorial Cartoon)
• 1st - Nathan Stanley (Editorial Writing)
• 2nd - Megan Kueser (Student Life Photography)
• 2nd - Megan Kueser (Nature Photography)
• 2nd - Xander Weilert (Headline Writing & Design)
• 2nd - Alyssa Andoyo & Tibernay Beal (Theme & Graphics)
• 2nd - Drayton Cleaver (YB Sports Writing)
• 2nd - Jayden Copeland (News Writing)
• 3rd - Hayden Newton (Infographics)
• 3rd - Alyssa Andoyo (Editorial Cartoon)
• 3rd - Xander Weilert & Trey Dillow (Multimedia Storytelling)
• 3rd - Tibernay Beal (Copy Writing)
• 3rd - Jayden Gensweider (NP Sports Writing)
• 4th - Trey Smoot (Infographics)
• 4th - Alyssa Andoyo (News Page Design)
• 4th - Devin Spencer (Film Review)
• 4th - Riley Goracke (Copy Writing)
• 4th - Mia Godinez (Feature Writing)
• 5th - Alyssa Andoyo (Advertising)
• 5th - Davey Hight (Video PSA)
• 6th - Tessa Golay (Nature Photography)
• 6th - Hayden Newton (News Page Design)
• 6th - Jayden Gensweider (YB Sports Writing)
