Tribune staff
Freezing rain hit the Chanute area Monday night and Tuesday, resulting in a number of damaged tree limbs.
In Oklahoma, more than 200,000 homes and businesses were without electricity Tuesday morning because of the early season ice storm. The National Weather Service said some areas near and southwest of Oklahoma City could see up to a half-inch of ice, causing widespread tree damage and power outages.
A winter weather advisory also was in effect for parts of Kansas on Tuesday, where a Monday night fatal crash was blamed on the snowy, icy conditions.
Keeping an eye on those that pass near electrical lines is important. Because of the threat of limbs crashing onto power lines, utility companies advise homeowners to keep the path clear under power lines, including removing pets or pet shelters and clearing paths to vehicles.
In addition, it is advisable to have emergency plans in place, including a residential generator, medicines, flashlights and candles, and a supply of food in the event of a long-term power outage.
After a predicted low of 32 on Tuesday night, rain showers are forecasted early today, becoming a steady rain with a high of 42. Chance of rain is 90 percent.
The Kansas State Extension has issued a checklist on care of a storm-damaged landscape. If needing help in making a determination, please contact Krista Harding at (620) 244-3826.
1. Don’t venture under the tree until it is safe. If large limbs are hanging precariously, a certified arborist has the tools, training and knowledge to do the work safely.
2. Remove debris so you don’t trip over it.
3. Decide whether it is feasible to save a tree. If the bark has been split so the cambium is exposed or the main trunk split, the tree probably will not survive and should be removed. If there are so many broken limbs that the tree’s form is destroyed, replacement is the best option. Topping, where all the main branches will normally arise from the stubs left, is not a recommended pruning procedure. Though new branches will normally arise from the stubs, they are not as firmly attached as the original branches and are more likely to break in subsequent storms. Also, the tree must use a lot of energy to develop new branches, leaving less to fight off diseases and insect attacks. Often the topped tree’s life is shortened.
4. Prune broken branches to the next larger branch or to the trunk. If cutting back to the trunk, do not cut flush with the trunk but rather at the collar area between the branch and the trunk. Cutting flush with the trunk leaves a much larger wound than cutting at the collar and takes longer to heal. Middle-aged or younger vigorous trees can have a larger wound than cutting at the collar and take longer to heal. Middle-aged or younger vigorous trees can have up to one-third of the crown removal and still make a surprisingly swift comeback.
5. Take large limbs off in stages. If you try to take off a large limb in one cut, it will often break before the cut is finished and strip bark from the tree. Instead, first make a cut about 15 inches from the trunk. Start from the bottom and cut one-third of the way up through the limb. Make the second cut from the top down but start 2 inches further away from the trunk than the first. The branch will break away as you make the second cut. The third cut, made at the collar area, removes the stub that is left.
