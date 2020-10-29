GREG LOWER
Candidates in three local elections made their pitch to voters Thursday evening at the Chanute Chamber of Commerce candidate forum at the Memorial Building.
Sheriff candidates Republican Greg Taylor and Democrat Kelly Standley, county commission candidates Republican Nich Galemore and Democrat David Orr, and Kansas House of Representatives Ninth District candidate Republican Kent Thompson made opening and closing statements and answered questions during the forum, which was closed to the public but was livestreamed on the city of Chanute’s Facebook page and cable channel.
Moderators Jon Burchett and Betsy Barney presented the questions, which were submitted by Chamber members and the general public and developed by a non-partisan committee.
Kent Thompson’s opponent, Democrat Alana Cloutier, has chosen not to do in-person indoor events due to COVID-19 and did not attend.
In the Neosho commission forum, the candidates were asked if they supported county zoning. Orr, the incumbent, said he opposed it in the county and Galemore said he had always been against zoning, but the residents should be able to vote.
“It might be something you want to look at,” Galemore said.
Both Galemore and Orr discussed a bid process that supports local business by allowing a certain percentage for a higher bid. They also answered the question of a tax sale as something they both favored, but COVID impacted this year’s effort. Galemore said Neosho County has to plan 10 percent of delinquent taxes into its budget instead of the usual 3 percent.
They also discussed team building and leadership. Galemore said a county has multiple elected heads of departments that the commission has little control over. Orr said there is still room for improvement, but the county is now running much better than it was when he started.
On funding road upkeep, Orr said he favors economic development such as the nest egg created by the Neosho Ridge Wind project and Galemore said the Neighborhood Revitalization Program has brought new construction. Galemore said he favors economic development to stabilize county funding. Orr said he is on the same page, and would like to see the county create a fiber broadband utility outside of Chanute.
Asked about Medicaid expansion, Thompson said it has been discussed in the past and was passed in the House but died in the Senate. He said he supported the five-year education plan to increase Base Aid for Student Excellence, but was frustrated that the state spent a lot of dollars with attorneys instead of in the classroom.
With an anticipated budget shortfall, Thompson said the state is in uncharted waters and will face some tough decisions.
He said there was a lot of palatable testimony about legalizing marijuana for medical use, including an incident where a child suffered a seizure during a committee meeting. He said Kansas is a long way from recreational marijuana, but all states around it have either recreational or medicinal marijuana, and Kansas should consider medical use.
Thompson said his top priority will to be a strong voice for rural Kansas.
On tackling drug crime, Standley said the county needs a program to decrease recidivism.
To lower the crime rate, including reoffenders, Taylor said a well-trained, visible staff is the answer, but reoffenders are out of their hands because the county attorney decides who is charged.
The sheriff’s candidates also discussed training for officers to deal with mental health issues. Taylor said officers have experience dealing with mental health issues and a class on the subject has been scheduled for next month.
“We can’t send them in blind to deal with someone,” Standley sad.
To keep the public updated on department activities, Standley said he would like to see an interactive web page. Taylor said the county removed a weekly update of reportable activity on social media because people left postings about the defendant’s guilt. Instead, the department notifies the Tribune of weekly activities and that is published for the public.
“We tried to do the Facebook thing,” Taylor said, but victims ended up being further victimized in some cases.
To improve deputy recruitment and retention, Standley said deputies are underpaid and the problem is the budget.
Taylor said the issue is not just wages, but one of the biggest concerns is health insurance and year-to-year instability.
