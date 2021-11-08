MATT RESNICK
The pageantry of a middle school Veterans Day assembly is coming to a gymnasium near you.
For the first time since 2019, Royster Middle School will be holding its community Veterans Day assembly in person. It’s set to take place from 8-8:45 am on Thursday.
Royster Principal Don Epps said local veterans have been invited to attend, including from the VFW and American Legion. Several members from the American Legion Riders will zoom up to the front of the school with flags in tow. They will then be given a hero’s welcome, as students roll out the red carpet as they enter the school.
The festivities also include performances from the RMS color guard, band and choir, as well as a program designed by the history department.
“The assembly has been a big hit,” Epps said. “Last year, we had to do it on Facebook Live. Now we’re back in person.”
Epps said he believes honoring veterans is of paramount importance and not something the district takes for granted.
“We just feel the least we can do is take one time a year to honor the people that matter the most to our freedom,” Epps said, noting that the assembly also serves as a learning opportunity for students. “We want to pay homage to veterans and give them a tribute they deserve.”
Royster history instructor Wendy Jones said the program is 100 percent veteran-centered.
“We try not to have guest speakers because the focus is not about one person, but about the collective group of veterans,” she said. “The veterans stand up and tell us their name and rank, years of service and branch. Some of them give advice and some tell (short) stories. It is literally the best part — that connection we cannot get anywhere else.”
Jones said past numbers of veterans in attendance have ranged from 50 to 80. She also noted that the school will be requiring every person in the gym to wear a mask. RMS is also taking extra precautions by implementing social-distancing measures for the assembly, as every seat will be spaced three feet apart. RMS students and members of the band and choir will be adhering to the same protocol.
While the district is currently under Yellow COVID-19 protocol, which requires masking in congregate settings, Jones said the assembly protocols lean more towards Red.
“We’re kind of using a little bit of the Red, because I don’t want (COVID-19) to spread due to this event,” Jones said.
Jones said the first thing the Legion Riders and members of the VFW inquired about were masking protocols.
“My feeling when I spoke with them was that they were relieved that we chose to have these precautions put in place,” she said. “I do not think it will hinder (their attendance).”
Jones also commended RMS students for their efforts in preparing for the assembly.
“It is our students putting it on for them,” she said. “And the students not involved, they are there to watch as we have our local heroes honored. It’s the one day we get to do this, and we try to do it with the most reverence, respect and honor that we can.”
American Legion essay
Jones said that on previous occasions, they’ve held an American Legion essay contest, but that the Legion was not able to fulfill those obligations this year. Instead, VFW Post 1654 will take that over, with the intention of handing it back to the Legion next year.
“VFW Post 1654 has stepped up with the essay contest, and the Legion has said they are hopeful to pick it up next year,” Jones said.
Editor’s note: The Veterans Day assembly date is misprinted on the district calendar, showing the assembly on Wednesday. It will take place on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11, in conjunction with the Veterans Day parade on Main Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.