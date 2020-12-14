Free drive-through COVID-19 testing will be available in Chanute beginning Friday.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and WellHealth will provide tests from 9 am to 5:30 pm Monday through Friday in the parking lot of Neosho County Community College, Neosho County Emergency Management Director Melanie Kent-Culp said.
Organizers urge people to make appointments to help with traffic, although those without appointments can be tested.
People can begin scheduling appointments Wednesday at www.gogettested.com/kansas for tests taken starting Friday.
The tests are free and open to all individuals regardless of county of residence.
WellHealth conducts saliva-based testing with results expected within 48 to 96 hours. WellHealth will notify people of results through text or email.
