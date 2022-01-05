Tribune staff
The soup won’t be boiling over for a community fundraiser in 2022.
The threat of COVID-19 and supply issues have forced the cancellation of Operation Soupline for the second year in a row.
In December, the committee scheduled the event the first Thursday in February.
Unfortunately, on Tuesday night the decision was reversed.
Janice Weeks, Soupline coordinator, said the spread of the COVID-19 disease makes it unsafe for the approximately 1,500 residents to visit the meal site in the Masonic Hall.
In addition, supplies are harder to get this year.
For example, the grocery supplier was unable to get crackers, a staple for the Soupline.
In its 40th year, the Soupline makes an annual donation to the Alliance of Churches for Christian Living utility fund.
The last several Souplines have raised $20,000-plus each year.
The committee supplies ingredients for the community event as chili and vegetable soup are made in roaster pans by church and civic volunteers.
Homemade pies are solicited from churches and residents.
Weeks said the support given last year via donation was appreciated.
To make a contribution, make checks payable to “Operation Soupline“ and mail to Operation Soupline, P.O. Box 61, Chanute, KS 66720.
The Alliance of Churches for Christian Living (ACCL) distributes the funds on Monday mornings from 8:30 to 11 am at the Wagon Wheel Agency offices at 1530 S. Santa Fe.
Assistance is based on the number of people in a household, income and if the household is already receiving other services. A household can only apply for assistance once every 365 days and those applying must have a bill due or past due. The ACCL writes utility checks and does not distribute cash.
